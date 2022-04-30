ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Boston doctor says it's 'long past time' for Oprah to acknowledge how she helped make Dr. Oz who he is, and 'make some attempt to stop the damage he's causing'

By Sarah Al-Arshani
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Media personality and physician Dr. Mehmet Oz (left center) and media personality Oprah Winfrey (right center) cut the ribbon to signal the start of the "Live Your Best Life Walk" to celebrate O, The Oprah Magazine's 10th Anniversary at Intrepid Welcome Center on May 9, 2010 in New York City.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

  • Medical professionals have long accused Dr. Oz of promoting "quack" cures on unfounded evidence.
  • Oz, now running for Senate, gained fame after serving as a health expert on Oprah Winfrey's show.
  • A pediatrician told the Daily Beast it's time for Winfrey to acknowledge her role in Oz's career.

A pediatrician based in Boston area said it's time for Oprah Winfrey to acknowledge the role she played in Dr. Mehmet Oz's career and speak out against him as he bids for a Senate seat, the Daily Beast reported.

"Were it not for Oprah, Oz would have played out his career as an eminent and widely respected cardiothoracic surgeon, and everyone would have been better off," Dr. Daniel Summers said. "His celebrity, and thus his candidacy, stems directly from her own fame and her promotion of him."

Summers' comments come as the Daily Beast reported that Columbia University's medical school has quietly distanced ties with Oz, who has long been criticized by medical experts for promoting unfounded medical advice on his show, The Dr. Oz Show.

Before getting his own show in 2009, Oz grew in popularity thanks to his role as a health expert on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," for several years.

NBC News reported that in 2020, Oz promoted the use of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug to treat COVID-19 despite lack of evidence and concern among medical experts.

The New York Times reported in December 2021, that the British Medical Journal  analyzed 80 medical recommendations on Oz's show and found that less than half had been supported by evidence.

Summers' told the Beast that it's "long past time" for Winfrey to "acknowledge her role in making him what he is, and make some attempt to stop the damage he is causing by repudiating him."

Oz's show was canceled after Oz announced his bid as a GOP candidate for the US Senate in Pennsylvania. Oz has also been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who also touted unfounded coronavirus cures during his presidency.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 278

Independentantiblue
1d ago

Dr Oz was doing just fine before Oprah came along he was a cardiac surgeon I'm sure he wasn't lacking for the better things in life. you lib turds just don't like any viewpoint that you don't initiate

Reply(77)
145
Gale Delaney Lane
1d ago

Dr Oz is smart articulate and conservative. That is what makes him scary to liberals that love the dysfunctional government and president. That alone says it all about why they hate him and are afraid common sense will reign again.

Reply(4)
100
Keeta Rae
1d ago

Yet the hydroxychloroquine actually works. Problem is Bill Gates and Fauci didn’t make any $$$ off that medication. Sad that so many were fooled by Fauci’s scare tactics that they submitted themselves and their children to the jab to begin with. The side effects are still mostly unknown.

Reply(9)
86
