ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Farm Fest in Anniston

By Local Events
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 2 days ago

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm come out to Farm Fest event by Creekside Farm Aquaponics and Nursery, LLC at 4128 Choctaw St, Anniston, AL 36206. This will be the grand opening event! Come and shop at the new nursery location along with arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and more! Alabama Animal Company will be present pony rides and more. Creekside Farm Aquaponics and Nursery, LLC is an Aquaponics farm and garden center in Anniston, Alabama.

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun County Journal

2022 Downtown Market Opening Day in Anniston

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 come enjoy all the offerings of the 2022 Downtown Market! This event is hosted by the Anniston Downtown Market and held at Coldwater Mountain Brewpub and is open from 7:00 am to 11:00 am. Find farm-fresh strawberries, all-natural raw honey, eggs, poultry, baked goods, canned goods, vegetable plant starters, cut flowers, handcrafted soaps and jewelry; Free Mother’s Day craft for kids; Live music; and more!
ANNISTON, AL
102.7 KORD

Jenny’s Hope Huge Event in Columbia Park

Adopt don't shop! Well, if you are a believer in that, this is your chance to find that furry friend to forever change both your and their lives. Saturday, April 30, Jenny's Hope is hosting an adoption extravaganza in Columbia Park. There will be dozens of local (and surrounding area) shelters and pet rescue organizations to help assist you in finding your new best friend.
PETS
Calhoun County Journal

5th Annual Ohatchee Band Spring Fling

On Friday, May 6, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm.  Located on the OHS band practice field. Join them for an evening of fun and games while supporting the awesome band! The Ohatchee Band and Choir will be performing and are expecting another great turnout of vendors! Wristband and tickets will be sold. Vendors interested […]
OHATCHEE, AL
Grice Connect

All Fired Up! Spring Sale Friday and Saturday

Shop for local one-of-a-kind gifts! Averitt Center’s annual spring sale includes ceramics, fine arts, and jewelry. Local artists and Georgia Southern University students will come together to display their one-of-a-kind pieces for sale. The All Fired Up! Spring Sale in the Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts (31 East...
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
City
Anniston, AL
Anniston, AL
Business
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Business
Calhoun County Journal

Sweet Tea Trio Live at Shells Downtown in Piedmont

On Friday, May 6 at 7:00 pm enjoy the Sweet Tea Trio. Event by Sweet Tea Trio at Shell’s Downtown. Back by popular demand! Sweet Tea Trio is returning to Shells Downtown in Piedmont, Alabama with its “unplugged all acoustic” show. Save the date, and order your tables early for this event. This Alabama born musical project is […]
PIEDMONT, AL
Henry County Daily Herald

Calling all novices and casual players for Charity Croquet Tournament

The 29th Annual Cherry Blossom Charity Croquet Tournament is open to everyone who wants to come out for a day of fun and fund-raising for a good cause on Saturday, May 14. Hosted by the Heartland Woman’s Club, the croquet tournament benefits a support group that serves those affected by autism in Henry, Newton, Rockdale and Walton counties.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Alt 101.7

The Best French Fries In West Alabama Are At…..

I'm talking about the absolute BEST. What do you think?. According to uproxx.com and yelp.com, they have been ranked. I rarely agree with lists like these but what do you say?. Please let me know what you think by tapping our app below. Can you imagine life without french fries?...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#Farm Fest#Creekside Farm Aquaponics#Nursery#Llc#Choctaw St#Alabama Animal Company
Calhoun County Journal

Playoff Scores

Here are the results of Friday night’s series in the second round of the high school baseball playoffs. Millry (22-12) 11-10, Maplesville (11-8) Sweet Water (14-17) 11-11, Pleasant Home (13-12) 0-2.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Chattahoochee River catfish cause of death likely determined

EUFAULA, Ala. (WDHN) — The cause of death for nearly 1,000 catfish on the Chattahoochee River has likely been found, and as investigators finish their case, they are pointing to an unknown angler. The Georgia Department of Natural Resouces (GDNR) is near the end of its investigation into the...
EUFAULA, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Weaver Family Fun Day

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm come out and enjoy the new attractions at the Weaver city park. At 11:00am the city of Weaver will have the official ribbon cutting for the Disc Golf course and Splash Pad. They invite all to enjoy great food courtesy of Chef T’s. They […]
WEAVER, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Strawberry Festival on Chief Ladiga Trail

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 visit the Optimist Park for a Strawberry Festival on Chief Ladiga Trail from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. This event is hosted by the  Piedmont Cycling Club at Optimist Park. Strawberry Festival on the Chief Ladiga Trail in Piedmont. The park behind 101 S Main St, Piedmont, AL 36272
PIEDMONT, AL
Bham Now

Follow the North Alabama Barbecue Trail to the ultimate meal

Food and travel go together like pork and barbecue sauce. With May being National Barbecue Month, it’s the perfect time to hit the North Alabama Barbecue Trail. Featuring mouthwatering restaurants located across the 16 northernmost counties in the state, it’s sure to be mile after scrumptious mile of soul-satisfying eats. From Cullman to Scottsboro, read on to follow the tastiest trail around.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun County Journal

Kiwanis Car Show in Oxford

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm come out to the Kiwanis Car Show at 330 Park Pl, Oxford, AL 36203. There will be door prizes, 50/50 drawing, music, and food trucks. All proceeds will go to local charities and scholarships. Things to do for the entire family! The Kiwanis Club of […]
OXFORD, AL
AL.com

3 new license plates available in Alabama

Fans of the World Games will soon be able to have their own distinctive license plate. The Alabama Department of Revenue will begin selling World Games 2022 license plates on May 1. The license plates – white with a colorful World Games logo on the side – will cost an addition $50 with the net proceeds used to support the event. The World Games are planned for July 7-17, bringing more than 300 athletes representing 100 countries to complete in 33 different sports.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy