Do you think you have what it takes to make it in the world of Cornhole? It's a cutthroat game - it separates the boys from the men, the girls from the women, and the puppies from the dogs (assuming, of course, that dogs are allowed to play cornhole. If we're going by Air Bud logic, there's no rule against it!).

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO