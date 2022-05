The New York Mets designated former All-Star Robinson Cano for assignment on Monday. He is expected to be released and the Mets will still pay him the remainder of his contract. His departure from New York has drawn quite the reaction from around the MLB world. Mets’ star Francisco Lindor previously stated that he would be upset if the Mets ended up releasing Cano. It will be interesting to see what Lindor has to say now that the Mets have indeed decided to part ways with him. Cleveland Guardians superstar and Lindor’s former teammate Jose Ramirez had a strong reaction to the Robinson Cano news as well.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 36 MINUTES AGO