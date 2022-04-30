ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doddridge County, WV

South Harrison baseball uses early lead to clinch victory over Doddridge County

By Casey Kay
WDTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County baseball traveled to South Harrison for a conference matchup ahead a week out of sectional play. The...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

South Harrison baseball using last year’s success as motivation

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - South Harrison baseball entered this year on the heels of the best season the team had experienced in program history last year. The Hawks posted 24 wins last year, but with five guys graduating and three moving away, South Harrison returned as a young team this season.
LOST CREEK, WV
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Lady Raiders rally past Meigs, 5-2

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — One big inning made all the difference. Visiting River Valley plated four runs in the top of the sixth and turned a 2-1 deficit in to a 5-2 victory over the Meigs softball team on Friday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Meigs County.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Hinton News

Summers County defeats Richwood on the road

The Summers County High School baseball team traveled to Richwood and earned a 12-6 win on Thursday, April 28th after defeating them at home earlier in the week. The Bobcats got things started early in the game, which was a prelude to the victory that was to come. The first inning brought two runs for both teams. The second inning was much different, ending with a score of 6-3. The Bobcats outscored the Lumberjacks 4-1. Peyton Miller was on the mound for the Bobcats and played an integral role in the team’s success by striking out seven batters. Ben Lane came to...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Emmitt Matthews Jr. returning to WVU for final season of eligibility

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After one season away from the Mountaineers, Emmitt Matthews Jr. is coming home. Matthews Jr. announced his decision to transfer back to West Virginia University Friday afternoon after spending one year at the University of Washington. In the season with the Huskies, the forward averaged 11.7...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lost Creek, WV
Doddridge County, WV
Sports
County
Doddridge County, WV
WDTV

Philip Barbour baseball falls to Bluefield, 17-9

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour baseball hosted Bluefield at Robert C. Byrd High School on Saturday. The Colts were able to get an early led in the bottom of the first when a double from Nick Gonzales dove in two, putting Philip Barbour up 3-1. Bluefield pulled ahead in...
BLUEFIELD, WV
Metro News

No. 8 Fairmont Senior collects 17 hits in 15-5 win over No. 5 Bluefield

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — No. 8 Fairmont Senior posted back-to-back six-run innings to defeat No. 5 Bluefield, 15-5 in 5 innings Friday evening at Robert C. Byrd High School’s Staton Field. The game was part of the Connect Bridgeport Invitational. The Beavers (11-5) led 1-0 after the first inning...
FAIRMONT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Harrison#Hawks
WDTV

Alderson Broaddus’ Taylor Butler reaching new heights on the track

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - “Where it really got started was my dad was a big avid runner, running had always been a big part of our family’s lives,” said Taylor Butler. For as long as she can remember, track has been a part of Taylor’s life, from her dad competing in the Olympic trials, to lacing up running shoes in elementary school, Butler’s love for the track has been undeniable, an it was her dad who always pushed her to the highest of heights.
PHILIPPI, WV
WKBN

Quakers score a run in the seventh to capture a win over the Raiders

GREENFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem Quaker’s baseball team scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to knock off the South Range Raiders 4-3 in non-conference action Saturday afternoon to improve to 13-3 on the season.  The Raiders fall to 11-2 on the year. The victory marked the Quakers’ twelve straight victories […]
SALEM, OH
WDTV

Sunday Sit Down: Craig Kellar

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Longtime Doddridge County coach Craig Kellar joins this week’s Sunday Sit Down. Kellar spent 27 years as the Bulldog’s head girl’s basketball coach, highlighted by two state titles, the first in 1985, one of Kellar’s best memories, “I think of Susan Robinson, the girl that wound up going to Penn State and was an All-American there, so when she was a sophomore, we made it to the state tournament, but before we went down somehow she got with me when no one else was around and she said, coach do we really have a chance? or what do you think, question something like that, and I said Susan, I’ve never been there but lets just go give it our best shot and I think we’ll be okay and we wound up winning but I didn’t know much about the state level of girls basketball at the time, I’d watched it some but then she didn’t know either and she said okay and we went down and sometimes people think its easy to win the state championship but I have a saying that you have to be good enough to win and you have to be good enough that particular day and that’s kind of a double whammy and we were, we only, that first championship, we only won by three points, we beat Athens 48 to 45, it was really exciting,” said Kellar.
WEST UNION, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy