Liberty baseball pulls away in the fifth to win over Notre Dame

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Longtime Doddridge County coach Craig Kellar joins this week’s Sunday Sit Down. Kellar spent 27 years as the Bulldog’s head girl’s basketball coach, highlighted by two state titles, the first in 1985, one of Kellar’s best memories, “I think of Susan Robinson, the girl that wound up going to Penn State and was an All-American there, so when she was a sophomore, we made it to the state tournament, but before we went down somehow she got with me when no one else was around and she said, coach do we really have a chance? or what do you think, question something like that, and I said Susan, I’ve never been there but lets just go give it our best shot and I think we’ll be okay and we wound up winning but I didn’t know much about the state level of girls basketball at the time, I’d watched it some but then she didn’t know either and she said okay and we went down and sometimes people think its easy to win the state championship but I have a saying that you have to be good enough to win and you have to be good enough that particular day and that’s kind of a double whammy and we were, we only, that first championship, we only won by three points, we beat Athens 48 to 45, it was really exciting,” said Kellar.

WEST UNION, WV ・ 22 HOURS AGO