ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, WV

Liberty baseball pulls away in the fifth to win over Notre Dame

By Casey Kay
WDTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty played host to Notre Dame baseball, using a strong fifth inning to secure their victory...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Oakland Press

West Bloomfield’s Brandon Davis-Swain commits to Notre Dame

WEST BLOOMFIELD — The trend of elite pass rushers from the Oakland County prep football ranks picking Notre Dame as their school of choice for college continued this week with West Bloomfield sophomore defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain committing to the Fighting Irish. The 6-foot-4 1/2, 255-pound edge collected 18...
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Daily Athenaeum

WVU track and field conquers Mountaineer Twilight with solid performances

The West Virginia track and field team stayed in Morgantown over the weekend while hosting the Mountaineer Twilight at the Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park on April 30. WVU kicked off the meet with the discus throw where senior Sada Wright’s impressive distance of 44.81 meters led to her taking home first place in the event.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

South Harrison baseball using last year’s success as motivation

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - South Harrison baseball entered this year on the heels of the best season the team had experienced in program history last year. The Hawks posted 24 wins last year, but with five guys graduating and three moving away, South Harrison returned as a young team this season.
LOST CREEK, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Liberty, WV
City
Clarksburg, WV
WSLS

No. 7 Virginia Tech earns 7-5 comeback win at No. 11 Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Timely hitting and stellar pitching have made all the difference in the Virginia-Virginia Tech three-game series this weekend. Those two things led to a Hokies win Friday and a Cavaliers win Saturday. It proved to be pivotal again on Sunday as the Hokies outscored the Cavs late, erasing a 4-0 deficit to earn the 7-5 win.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Spun

Colts Have Signed Former Notre Dame Quarterback

The Indianapolis Colts added depth to their quarterback room by signing former Notre Dame signal-caller Jack Coan. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the signing Saturday night after Coan went undrafted. Coan spent four years at Wisconsin, where he recorded 18 passing touchdowns as the starter in 2019. After leading...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WDTV

Leddie Brown, Sean Mahone sign as UDFA’s

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Mountaineers are heading to the NFL!. Leddie Brown has been signed as an undrafted free agent to the Los Angeles Chargers, and Sean Mahone is heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars, also as a UDFA. Brown had his best season of his career with the Mountaineers...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WHSV

JMU lacrosse takes regular-season championship

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison lacrosse defeated Drexel 18-12 to claim its first outright regular-season championship since 2019. The Dukes improve to 13-4 and 6-0 in conference play. Redshirt sophomore Isabella Peterson led the Dukes with five goals on 11 shots. Senior Ava Frantz scored four goals while four Dukes recorded hat tricks.
HARRISONBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountaineers#Notre Dame
WDTV

Former WVU Safety Alonzo Addae receives rookie mini camp invite

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU Safety Alonzo Addae has received a rookie mini camp invite from the Arizona Cardinals. Addae started in 23 games for the Mountaineers throughout the last two seasons, totaling 73 tackles and 45 solo stops. Last year Addae was selected in the 2021 Canadian Football...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Fairmont Senior girl’s lacrosse tops University, 14-5

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University girl’s lacrosse hosted Fairmont Senior this evening, looking for their first win over the Polar Bears this year. While it was a back and forth battle in the beginning, the Polar Bears pulled ahead in the second half, taking the victory 14-5. Fairmont Senior...
FAIRMONT, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pine-Richland grad hits reset button, returns to slugging ways at Bucknell

Grant Voytovich didn’t mince words about how his freshman season with Bucknell baseball went. “Last year was pretty bad to be quite honest,” he said. Voytovich, a Pine-Richland grad, started the first 11 games last year and hit .158 before being relegated to the bench for the remainder of the season.
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Hinton News

Summers County fails in comeback effort at Charleston Catholic

The Summers County High School baseball team traveled to Charleston Catholic on Tuesday, April 26th, for a doubleheader. Sadly, the Bobcats fell in the first game 13-5 and fell by one run in the second game, 11-10. The Bobcats did not go down without a fight in the second game. Summers County was behind by seven runs at the end of the fifth inning. They fought back in the sixth and seventh innings, scoring six runs combined in those innings alone. The comeback effort was led by a single and double by Brandan Isaac, a groundout by Sam Whittaker, a groundout...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Alderson Broaddus’ Taylor Butler reaching new heights on the track

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - “Where it really got started was my dad was a big avid runner, running had always been a big part of our family’s lives,” said Taylor Butler. For as long as she can remember, track has been a part of Taylor’s life, from her dad competing in the Olympic trials, to lacing up running shoes in elementary school, Butler’s love for the track has been undeniable, an it was her dad who always pushed her to the highest of heights.
PHILIPPI, WV
WDTV

Sunday Sit Down: Craig Kellar

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Longtime Doddridge County coach Craig Kellar joins this week’s Sunday Sit Down. Kellar spent 27 years as the Bulldog’s head girl’s basketball coach, highlighted by two state titles, the first in 1985, one of Kellar’s best memories, “I think of Susan Robinson, the girl that wound up going to Penn State and was an All-American there, so when she was a sophomore, we made it to the state tournament, but before we went down somehow she got with me when no one else was around and she said, coach do we really have a chance? or what do you think, question something like that, and I said Susan, I’ve never been there but lets just go give it our best shot and I think we’ll be okay and we wound up winning but I didn’t know much about the state level of girls basketball at the time, I’d watched it some but then she didn’t know either and she said okay and we went down and sometimes people think its easy to win the state championship but I have a saying that you have to be good enough to win and you have to be good enough that particular day and that’s kind of a double whammy and we were, we only, that first championship, we only won by three points, we beat Athens 48 to 45, it was really exciting,” said Kellar.
WEST UNION, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy