While the US government is very keen to seize the lavish $325 million mega yacht Amadea. The lawyers of the sanctioned oligarch Suleiman Kerimov are saying that the authorities cannot capture the vessel as it belongs to a different billionaire.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
luxurylaunches.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs if tracking scrambling superyachts sailing from one destination to another to avoid capture wasn’t confusing enough, there is even more obscurity over ownership of the oligarch-owned luxury yachts. The U.S. has been straining to seize sanctioned billionaire Suleiman Kerimov’s prized $325 million megayacht Amadea. However, its registered owner, Millemarin Investments,...

luxurylaunches.com

