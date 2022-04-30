ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Andy Cohen Welcomes A Baby Girl, Lucy Eve!

fangirlish.com
 2 days ago

Andy Cohen knows how to keep a secret. The Watch What Happens Live host surprised the world by announcing that he’s a Dad again! Babies are such a blessing and we’re thrilled for him and the arrival of his daughter. “HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve...

fangirlish.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

What Is NeNe Leakes Net Worth? She Filed a Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen

As the Real Housewives of Atlanta gears up for its 14th season, there is trouble brewing at Bravo — and it involves famed reality star NeNe Leakes. Thanks to a number of viral moments and memorable catchphrases, NeNe is among the most iconic housewives to join the franchise. Over the years, her pettiness has won over the hearts of viewers, and she has the paycheck to prove it. So, what is NeNe Leake’s net worth? Details below.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

The RHONJ Season 12 Reunion Was So Chaotic, Andy Cohen Had to Do This

Watch: RHONJ Exclusive: Teresa Giudice THROWS Drinks at Margaret. Even post-op, Teresa Giudice is still the feistiest New Jersey gal on TV. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently had emergency surgery to remove her appendix just days before filming the RHONJ season 12 reunion, but don't expect the Bravo OG to be any less confrontational when the dramatic episodes air.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Cohen
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Showrunner Looks Ahead to ‘Complications’ With Stellaride Wedding

A “Stellaride” wedding is in the works ahead of the “Chicago Fire” season 10 finale. However, while Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide have managed to overcome the drama and tension that drove them apart earlier this season, “Chicago Fire” showrunner Andrea Newman revealed some of the complications behind their relationship that could potentially threaten their intent to go through with their marriage.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stause
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reality Tea

Katie Rost Wants To Return To Real Housewives Of Potomac

Too many Bravo fans are continuing to sleep on Real Housewives of Potomac! Wake up, sheeple! If you are someone still trudging through Real Housewives of Orange County as if these meta-arguments over how to treat new cast-members and recycled girl-band storylines is going to keep it fresh, do you, I guess. To anyone still on the fence, you […] The post Katie Rost Wants To Return To Real Housewives Of Potomac appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

‘Real Housewives of Dubai’: Everything to Know About Bravo’s 1st International Series in the Franchise

Going global! The Real Housewives of Dubai is coming to Bravo, the network announced on Monday, November 1. The newest Housewives series will shine a light on “a group of women navigating their relationships, careers and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates,” according to a press release. The network added that […]
TV & VIDEOS
urbanbellemag.com

Marlo Hampton is Asked About NeNe Leakes’ Lawsuit Against Bravo & Andy Cohen

NeNe Leakes’ final season on RHOA was a tough one. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes is one of the reasons why the show became a hit just one season in. With the show approaching its fourteenth season, Sheree Whitfield is currently the only OG standing. And she’s just now returning after she’s been off the show for a few seasons. As for NeNe, her departure from the show was a hot topic on social media. Before NeNe confirmed she was exiting, she expressed her frustrations with the contract negotiation process. In fact, she claimed that producers wanted her to film fewer episodes. This came after NeNe has an explosive time on season 12. She clashed with her cast members. And at one point, she even left the virtual reunion prematurely.
ATLANTA, GA
TVLine

Chicago Med: Kristen Hager Exits Series

Click here to read the full article. Dr. Stevie Hammer’s absence from Chicago Med appears to be a permanent one: Her portrayer Kristen Hager has exited the NBC medical drama after half a season as a series regular, TVLine has confirmed. Hager joined the show in the current seventh season’s premiere as a physician in the emergency department. She last appeared in Episode 14 in early March, during which Stevie reconciled with her bipolar mother and then decided to go to Michigan to give her marriage with her estranged husband another try. After sharing some will-they-or-won’t-they back and forth with Dr....
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy