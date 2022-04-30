Andy Cohen Welcomes A Baby Girl, Lucy Eve!

NeNe Leakes’ final season on RHOA was a tough one. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes is one of the reasons why the show became a hit just one season in. With the show approaching its fourteenth season, Sheree Whitfield is currently the only OG standing. And she’s just now returning after she’s been off the show for a few seasons. As for NeNe, her departure from the show was a hot topic on social media. Before NeNe confirmed she was exiting, she expressed her frustrations with the contract negotiation process. In fact, she claimed that producers wanted her to film fewer episodes. This came after NeNe has an explosive time on season 12. She clashed with her cast members. And at one point, she even left the virtual reunion prematurely.

