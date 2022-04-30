ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropicana introduces new cereal specifically made for orange juice

By CNN
 2 days ago
From Tropicana/Instagram

(CNN) — Looking for a juicy alternative to oat bran and milk? Tropicana is introducing a new cereal specifically made for orange juice.

‘Tropicana Crunch’, a crispy honey almond cereal, will be available starting May 4, which also happens to be National Orange Juice Day.

“Prepare your mind and cereal bowl for an unforgettable breakfast experience,” the juice company said on its website.

The cereal box features a smiling orange holding a spoon and orange juice being poured into a bowl of almond cereal. It also comes with a paper straw.

Tropicana admits the combination of cereal and orange juice might not be for everyone, but says it’s worth a try.

“Because whether you hate it or love it, you won’t know until you try it,” Tropicana said. “It may not be for everyone (but it could be for you!).”

It’s unclear whether Tropicana Crunch will be a temporary offering or a mainstay in the cereal aisle. But it isn’t the first oddball offering by the company.

In November, Tropicana unveiled a limited-edition toothpaste it promised wouldn’t ruin the taste of OJ.

