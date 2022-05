The Cincinnati Bengals focused heavily on their defense in the NFL Draft and that focus hasn’t stopped a few hours after the draft wrapped up. Per Aaron Wilson, Cincinnati has signed two more defensive players as undrafted free agents. First up is defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles, from The University of Washington. More defensive back help for Lou Anarumo there, but he also got a defensive lineman to work with in Mississippi defensive end Tariqious Tisdale.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO