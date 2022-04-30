ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Selling Sunset cast share their favourite looks from season 5

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dfV3J_0fPEEwvD00

Members of the Selling Sunset cast have shared details of their favourite looks from the latest season and what they believe makes their style unique.

The show’s fifth season, which landed on Netflix on Friday 22 April, sees the glamorous real estate agents of the Oppenheim Group sell multi-million-dollar homes while giving viewers an insight into their personal relationships, work feuds and lavish lifestyles.

Cast members including Christine Quinn , Heather Rae El Moussa, Chrishell Stause and Amanza Smith are well-known for their unconventional office style.

Alongside a pair of stiletto heels – a wardrobe staple for anyone at the brokerage – the agents often arrive at work dressed in luxury pieces from Balmain, Gucci, Chanel and Louis Vuitton to name a few.

In a new interview with POPSUGAR , newcomer Chelsea Lazkani shared that her favourite look from the season was a brown Louis Vuitton trench coat, which she wore buttoned up and accessorised with limited edition sunglasses.

Lazkani said that when choosing an outfit, her aim is to highlight her “best assets” and “show off the parts of me that are flattering”.

“I think everything is about angles and knowing what works for you,” she said.

As she settles into her new position at the Oppenheim Group, Lazkani said viewers won’t see a distinction between her professional and personal style.

“I don’t actually feel comfortable in those tailored suit pants that women traditionally wear in business settings, so I choose not to wear them. I prefer to wear a cute dress and a blazer,” she said.

Fellow cast members Chrishell Stause described her personal style as a “balance of business and fun”.

“Anything can be office wear these days. Add a blazer to that cute dress and you are ready to go,” she said.

Stause’s favourite outfit from the latest season is the Yves Saint Laurent black mini dress she wore to Lazkani and Quinn’s champagne and caviar party.

She accessorised the sculptural design with black and gold peep toe heels from Tom Ford.

The fifth season sees most of the real estate agents attend El Moussa’s opulent bridal shower. For the occasion, the soon-to-be bride opted for a custom pale pink design by Karen Sabag.

The dress featured a bustier neckline with a dangling blow and a skirt adorned with feathers.

“I wanted to do something unique, and that’s why we went with a subtle blush colour. There were accents of trend, thanks to the feathers, but it was a timeless silhouette,” El Moussa said.

Speaking of her own personal style, the 34-year-old said she has a “mix of both timeless and trendy pieces” in her wardrobe.

“I like to dress up and dress down outfits with heels or sneakers if I’m home with the kids. But when in the office I like to keep my outfits classy,” she said.

Co-star Maya Vander, who splits her time between Los Angeles and Miami, said she leans towards well-tailored pieces that appear streamlined and polished.

Vander’s favourite look from the fifth season includes the “Pointer” top from LA-based brand Staud.

“It’s such a fun look because it’s a beautiful mix of classy and business-chic that you can dress up or down, making it perfect for real estate meetings,” Vander said of the asymmetrical design.

“You can never go wrong with black-and-white staples in your wardrobe,” she added.

The fifth season of the show sees real estate agent Vanessa Villela struggle to deal with the emotions of being in a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend, photographer Nick Hardy.

The pair have since become engaged, with Hardy proposing to the 44-year-old in January.

Villela described her personal style as “classic with a touch of sexy”.

“I love to spice up my closet with bright, fun colours, and I love form-fitting silhouettes that show off my curves,” she said.

“Working out is a big passion of mine, so any opportunity to show off my toned legs, I’ll take.”

Villela’s favourite outfit from the season is the dusky pink Kolchagov Barba dress she wears to attend a tea party. The satin design features a voluminous skirt and is decorated with floral appliques.

“It’s bright and beautiful while hugging in all the right places,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Camila Cabello Rocks Multi-Colored Nails – and Not Much Else! – in Sultry Bubble Bath Photo

Camila Cabello is flaunting what her mama – and her manicurist – gave her!. The "Havana" singer, 25, posted a photo of herself lounging in a bubble bath while showing off her multi-colored nails on Instagram on Tuesday, wearing only a towel wrapped around her head, a stunning statement necklace, and long chain link earrings as she relaxed in the tub surrounded by lush greenery.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Leaves Fans Speechless In A Plunging Pink Gown At Her Latest Premiere—She's Sizzling!

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to the red carpet, and she has regularly blown us away with her age-defying en-vogue ensembles over the past few months. (We still haven’t recovered from her sparkly Stella McCartney catsuit!) But we had to pick our jaws up from the floor when we saw her arrive at The Lost City premiere in Los Angeles on March 21st, wearing a stunning pink ombré Elie Saab Spring 2022 Haute Couture gown, complete with a plunging neckline. We have no words!
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Quinn
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Yves Saint Laurent
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Camila Cabello Just Wore a Sheer Lace Bustier With Gucci Short Shorts

Camila Cabello has embraced the sheer lingerie, oversized blazer, and short power suit trends all in one look. Taking a page out of the books of Rihanna, Kristen Stewart, and Kylie Jenner, the former Fifth Harmony member appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing Gucci-logo short shorts and a matching oversized blazer over a sheer black lace bustier. Cabello accessorized the look with a pair of Gucci kitten heels, a matching silk choker, and gold hoop earrings. Her hair was styled long and straight with a standard middle part and her makeup look involved a smokey eye and pink lips.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selling Sunset#Mini Dress#Chanel#Popsugar#The Oppenheim Group
shefinds

Camila Cabello Is Wearing The Most Insane Bodysuit With Sheer Cut-Outs In Her New TikTok Album Concert: Watch

Camila Cabello in a Mugler catsuit sounds like an absolute dream right? Well, the “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, just released her long-awaited concert film for her new record, Familia on Tik Tok and fans were immediately enthralled by her stunning, daring and eye-catching style choices. Our favorite from the film (out of many stylish looks, check them out here) had to be this skintight, curve-hugging one-piece item from the luxury French brand, with its epic cut-outs and bright yellow color.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Blake Lively's Purple Bodycon Minidress Is Straight Out of the 2000s

On Saturday night, Blake Lively attended Gigi Hadid's 27th birthday party wearing a purple minidress by Sergio Hudson. The 34-year-old actress posed for pictures in the bold outfit outside of a restaurant in downtown Manhattan. The fitted dress featured a short hemline that showed off her long legs, along with thin straps and a scooped neckline that felt very 2000s.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wmagazine.com

Julia Fox Channeled Lady Gaga With Sky-High Platform Stilettos

Any time Julia Fox leaves the house, it seems she can’t help but to deliver a moment. The 32-year-old Uncut Gems star proved as much again over the weekend when she stepped out in New York City in an ivory silk slip dress by the Stockholm-based designer Jade Cropper. While overall revealing, it was long enough to have swept the sidewalk if it weren’t for her sky-high stiletto platforms. Which she appears to have worn with as much ease as Lady Gaga, who has notoriously worn the shoes faithfully for years.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Puts Preppy Spin on Her Bombshell Style for ‘The View’ in Plunging Lace Top, Satin Pink Skirt & Pointy Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Pamela Anderson looked ultra-chic as she arrived at ABC Studios for a taping of “The View” in New York City on Tuesday. The “Baywatch” alum has been making rounds to promote her upcoming stint in the Broadway musical, “Chicago.” The model made a case for spring in a cropped cream and pink jacket. The motorcycle-inspired number was adorned with pink circles around the collar, on the bodice and on the cuffs. Anderson continued with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Goes Monochromatic In All-Black Leather Look With Tall Slouchy Boots for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Click here to read the full article. As of late, Heidi Klum has arrived at her day job in really stylish ways, and her newest ensemble doesn’t disappoint. On Wednesday afternoon, the “Making the Cut” host and judge got spotted arriving at the set of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles while wearing a dark look for the day. When it comes to the outfit, Klum donned an all-black monochromatic number consisting of a sharp leather jacket for outerwear. The piece was cropped and had silver hardware and flouncy lapels for a neat finish. Underneath, she went with a black dress that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From This Slinky Sequin Dress Vanessa Hudgens Wore On The Red Carpet—Breathtaking!

Vanessa Hudgens has been wowing us on and off the red carpet lately. The 33-year-old star has been stepping out in incredible looks—like her Fashion Week Miu Miu bralette ensemble and the skintight dress she wore to the SAG Awards. And while the Oscars was definitely a night to remember for more than just fashion, Vanessa’s gorgeous black dress was a highlight of the night in our book. As a co-host of ABC’s Oscars Red Carpet Show, she definitely stole the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Chloe Bailey Puts Sporty Twist on Formal Midi Dress With Baseball Cap & Sharp Pumps for Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Bag Party

Click here to read the full article. Chloe Bailey put a sporty twist on a formal outfit while attending a celebration for Burberry’s staple Lola bag. The stellar bash was hosted by Burberry and Chief Creative Officer, Riccardo Tisci in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The high fashion affair included an A-list lineup with guests such as Madonna, Anitta, Sarah Paulson, Lori Harvey, Tinashe, Natalia Bryant and several others. Bailey upgraded a traditional midi dress with standout key elements. The “Treat Me” singer stepped out in a long-sleeve navy blue dress. The garment was complete with wide ruffled bell sleeves, ruched...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

631K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy