New England supremo Rob Key insists he has no health concerns after quitting smoking following a mini-stroke two years ago

By Richard Gibson
 2 days ago

New England cricket supremo Rob Key says he has no lingering health concerns following the ‘kick up the backside’ to sort out his lifestyle two years ago.

The chief response of the 42-year-old managing director of men’s cricket to suffering a transient ischaemic attack, or mini-stroke, in May 2020 was to give up smoking - something he’d indulged in throughout a playing career that saw him win 21 international caps.

Key lost vision for several seconds - ‘from nowhere really’ - after a lockdown session of X Box with his son and was kept in overnight after being taken to hospital by his wife Fleur.

New England cricket supremo Rob Key (above) says he has no lingering health concerns

‘I’ve been fine ever since. It was a frightening time. You think you’re invincible and then you realise you are not,’ he said.

‘I stopped smoking which they say is absolutely the main reason. I was lucky. I had a kick up the backside to sort myself out a bit.’

