GREEN BAY, Wis. -- It's not a first-round receiver, but for the Green Bay Packers, it's the next best thing. Actually, the second next best thing. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, who ran the team's streak of not drafting a wide receiver in the first round to 20 years Thursday, didn't wait long to make a move Friday. He sent both of his second-round picks (Nos. 53 and 59) to the rival Minnesota Vikings for the 34th overall pick and used it on North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO