When Steven Gerrard took over as manager of Aston Villa this season, many saw it as a stepping stone in his journey to fulfill his ambition of managing Liverpool FC. With current manager Jürgen Klopp’s contract set to expire at the end of the 2024 season when Gerrard took the job, it seemed a real possibility that he could be in line to take over for the German in 2024 if he could prove himself capable of getting results in the Premier League.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO