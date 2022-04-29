ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

FBI investigating threats to Naaman Forest High School in Garland

By Peyton Yager
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGARLAND, Texas - Federal agents are looking into threats Garland ISD said came from some students at Naaman Forest High School. Security was increased there Friday, and that will extend until the end of the school year. Because FBI investigators did not find a credible threat, the school day...

