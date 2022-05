John and Thady Gosden have run out of time to prepare The Queen's Reach For The Moon for the Cazoo Derby and he will instead be aimed at Royal Ascot. High in the ante-post lists for the Classic after winning the Solario Stakes at Sandown in August, he went on to finish second to Bayside Boy in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

