Recall Issued For Polaris Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due To Fire Hazard

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

Polaris is recalling two of its off-road vehicles over concerns they may pose a fire danger, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The recall affects certain VINs of the company’s 2022 RZR Pro 4 Premium and Ultimate vehicles.

Around 1,100 of the vehicles were sold at Polaris dealers across the US between May 2021 and April 2022, CPSC said.

An incorrectly routed battery cable is to blame, which can contact the prop shaft during use, potentially resulting in an electrical short and fire, CPSC said.

No fires have been reported so far, but one customer reported that a vehicle lost power after startup.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair,” CPSC said.

“The dealer will re-route the battery cable, and if needed, replace it free of charge.”

VIN numbers can be found on the vehicle’s frame in the left rear wheel well.

Customers are can contact Polaris at 1-800-765-2747 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls .

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Polaris#Off Road#Fire Hazard#The Recall#Rzr Pro 4 Premium#Cpsc#Vin
