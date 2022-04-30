Thor: Love and Thunder Fan Art Combines Gorr With Christian Bale Meme

Marvel fans aren't going to like the record that Thor: Love and Thunder just set. In a post by The Direct, they pointed out that the Chris Hemsworth feature will be the MCU movie with the least time from the initial trailer to the movie's premiere. Previously, The Incredible Hulk was the record-holder with 93 days between the clip and a debut in theaters. But, at the time of writing, Love and Thunder had eclipsed that as there are just 92 days until the movie hits the big screen. Now, it's been a bit of a dance over at Marvel Studios determining when to unleash the hype these trailers bring. Just last year, the calls for a Doctor Strange trailer were met with a post-credits scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It's just interesting to see the big films position themselves as COVID has fundamentally altered the entertainment landscape. And now, the wait marches on.

MOVIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO