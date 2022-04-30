ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thor: Love and Thunder Fan Art Combines Gorr With Christian Bale Meme

Cover picture for the articleThe first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder was finally released this month, and while it teased Russell Crowe as Zeus, fans still haven't gotten an official glimpse of Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. However, there has been promo art of the Oscar-winning actor in the role as well...

digitalspy.com

First look at Thor's Chris Hemsworth in new Netflix movie

Chris Hemsworth might be returning as the God of Thunder in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder later this year, but he has another movie on the horizon. And no, we're not talking about Extraction 2, either. We're in fact talking about upcoming Netflix thriller Spiderhead, based on George Saunders' short...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Just Broke a Record That MCU Fans Will Hate

Marvel fans aren't going to like the record that Thor: Love and Thunder just set. In a post by The Direct, they pointed out that the Chris Hemsworth feature will be the MCU movie with the least time from the initial trailer to the movie's premiere. Previously, The Incredible Hulk was the record-holder with 93 days between the clip and a debut in theaters. But, at the time of writing, Love and Thunder had eclipsed that as there are just 92 days until the movie hits the big screen. Now, it's been a bit of a dance over at Marvel Studios determining when to unleash the hype these trailers bring. Just last year, the calls for a Doctor Strange trailer were met with a post-credits scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It's just interesting to see the big films position themselves as COVID has fundamentally altered the entertainment landscape. And now, the wait marches on.
MOVIES
Collider

9 Best Chris Hemsworth Performances That Aren't Thor

Young and old know who Thor is, well at least the movie version, and Chris Hemsworth will soon be back in his most famous role in Thor: Love and Thunder. Natalie Portman will also be returning to the MCU to reprise her role as Thor’s ex-girlfriend. However, there is more to Chris Hemsworth than flying through the sky clutching his trusty hammer, Mjölnir. Although typically cast as the hero, Australian-born Hemsworth has turned his hand to comedy and drama, and goes to prove his godly good looks aren't such a curse after all. So take a look at seven performances without a war hammer in sight.
MOVIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Jake Gyllenhaal Opens Up About Relationship With Heath Ledger While Filming Brokeback Mountain

Heath Ledger was an extraordinary actor whose film career was taking off to new heights. You may remember Heath Ledger initially for films like A Knight’s Tale and 10 Things I Hate About You. Just when he was getting award recognition for The Dark Knight and Brokeback Mountain, he passed away at the age of 28. Ledger’s co-star from Brokeback Mountain, Jake Gyllenhaal, opened up about what his relationship was like with his co-star while filming the Academy Award-nominated movie.
MOVIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
AL.com

Jack Nicholson’s 10 best movies ranked

Jack Nicholson turns 85 today. His films have earned him widespread acclaim and box office success, cementing him as one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors. To wish the 3-time Oscar-winning screen legend a happy birthday, we’ll share our 10 favorite films of his, plus a few honorable mentions.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Avengers star Josh Brolin turned down Chris Pratt’s lead role in Jurassic World

Josh Brolin has revealed that he once turned down the lead role in Jurassic World.The Avengers: Infinity War star had apparently been offered the part of Owen Grady, which eventually went to Chris Pratt.Speaking on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Brolin said that he turned down the role because he was unable to picture himself as Owen. “With all respect to Steven [Spielberg, who executive produced the film], I could not picture me doing it,” he said. “I could not picture me being that guy.“And I’m very, very happy, based on my decision, of what Chris does with...
MOVIES
Collider

Patrick Stewart's Professor X Revealed in New 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' TV Spot

It’s (almost) official, Patrick Stewart is back to the role of Professor X for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With only one week before the release of the highly-anticipated sequel in theaters, Marvel Studios release a new international teaser that shows not only the leader of the X-Men but also what looks like Hayley Atwell as the Multiverse variant Captain Carter.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
startattle.com

Elvis (2022 movie) Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, trailer, release date

Elvis explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Set against an evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America, the story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cinema Blend

Spider-Man’s Sam Raimi Reveals Funny Reason Why Stan Lee Was Originally Bummed About The Movie’s CGI

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movie was one of the film’s that created the comic book movie boom that we are experiencing today. It was the first cinematic outing for one of the most popular characters in the history of the medium. Spider-Man’s success and legacy cannot be understated, but Sam Raimi says that early on Stan Lee was very disappointed in what he saw.
MOVIES

