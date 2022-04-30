Links Mentioned On April 30-May 1, 2022

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — National organization Jack and Jill of America, Inc. hosted a three-day National Youth Trip to visit Tulsa’s Black Wall Street and some of Oklahoma’s Black landmarks. “We are here so that they can always remember and be aware of those who have sacrificed...
I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A University of Oklahoma football legend saved a woman from a car crash. Over the weekend, Marcus Dupree pulled a woman out of her car after it flipped multiple times. “I was like I got to check and see who it is. I got to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt granted parole to former Tulsa police officer Jimmie Dean Stohler who shot and killed a woman with a crossbow. Stohler was convicted of first-degree murder in 1982 after firing a poisoned arrow into a woman’s chest. He was sentenced to life in prison.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. The best-fried chicken recipe is from your grandma, but other than that, where will you get the most popular fried chicken in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma? Let’s find out:
A Kansas legislator said she does not “appreciate the huge transgender female who is now in our restrooms in the Capitol,” seeming to refer to her only transgender colleague. State Rep. Cheryl Helmer made the statement in an email with a University of Kansas graduate student, who voiced...
Oklahoma is now the fifth state to have alcoholic Mountain Dew after the product’s launch in February 2022. Four flavors are available, original MTN DEW®, Baja Blast®, Black Cherry and Watermelon. They are sold in 24 oz. single cans and 12-pack 12oz. can mix packs. Oklahomans of...
Supporters of convicted murderer Julius Jones will hold a prayer vigil Wednesday night outside the Governor's Mansion, and are blasting Gov. Kevin Stitt for granting parole to a former Tulsa police officer who was convicted of murdering a woman with a crossbow.
Cases of leptospirosis have been detected in Rogers County and Tulsa County, according to OKC Vet Campus, which is a veterinarian’s office in Oklahoma City. In a Facebook post, they listed some of the signs and symptoms. They also said leptospirosis is transmitted by rodents and standing water. It...
ANDOVER, Kan. — KOCO 5 has been tracking severe storms throughout Oklahoma and some surrounding areas on Friday. KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured a large tornado that struck Friday evening near Andover, Kansas. Open the video players to see Derik's footage of the tornado.
Comments / 0