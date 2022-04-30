ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Marjorie Taylor Greene: Voters challenging eligibility say texts with Mark Meadows 'undermine her credibility'

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The Georgia voters seeking to bar Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from seeking re-election because she allegedly supported the insurrection that took place in the form of the 6 January 2021 attack on the Capitol, now say newly revealed text messages she sent to ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows cast doubt on whether she testified truthfully during an administrative hearing earlier this month.

On 25 April, Ms Greene claimed she had no recollection of whether she ever called for martial law to be declared by former president Donald Trump during his push to remain in office against the wishes of American voters.

The same day, CNN reported that Ms Greene had sent Mr Meadows a text message on 17 January — three days before Mr Trump’s term expired — in which she said participants in a group chat for Republican members of the House of Representatives were saying the only way to “save” the US would be for Mr Trump to call for “Marshall [sic] law”.

In a filing asking the administrative judge who conducted Monday’s hearing to admit the text message with Mr Meadows into the record, attorneys for the Georgia voters said the text message “further undermines” Ms Greene’s credibility.

“Greene’s testimony at the hearing that she could not remember discussing martial law with anyone was already dubious. This text with President Trump’s Chief of Staff makes her testimony even more incredible because it seems like the kind of message with the kind of recipient that a reasonable person testifying truthfully would remember,” they wrote.

The attorneys added that the message “sheds light on the meaning of her pre-January 6 statements” because it shows Ms Greene was “still fighting against the peaceful transfer of power by advocating extra-legal means” 11 days after the attack on the Capitol.

“This text, like her statements on January 5, shows the lengths to which she was willing to go to help Mr Trump remain in power,” they said.

In a response filing, Ms Greene’s attorney James Bopp Jr argued that the alleged text message is inadmissible as evidence because it was laid out in a CNN article and did not include copies of the message in question.

“As a result, there is no one to cross-examine and this is hearsay within hearsay,” he said, adding that he was “authorized to say on behalf of [Ms] Greene that she has no recollection of this text and, since her texts are automatically deleted after 30 days, she has no way to verify anything about it,” he said.

He added that the voters’ claim that the text showed she was “still fighting against the peaceful transfer of power by advocating extra-legal means” was an “outrageous fabrication”.

“This claim is nothing short of a false and outrageous political smear, which this tribunal should not dignify by granting Petitioners’ Motion,” he said.

Truth Hurts GQPs
1d ago

Let's not forget that Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill to award Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal but voted against awarding Capitol Police Officers Congressional Gold Medals.

Spider45
1d ago

I love the fact that she now blames Meadow's for HER sending a text. By the time elections roll around I figure she dead in the water. Wonder if this will exclude her from running in the Kentucky Derby 🐎🐎🐎?

My name is Zeul
1d ago

Well Duh!! You were part of the texts and you lied!! YOUR BIG MOUTH is undermining your Credibility!! But as usual the Republican Way is to Blame Deflect and Lie and she’s a classic example of that!!

The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene is finally facing some consequences. Her insurrectionist friends might soon, too

This week, Marjorie Taylor Greene finally faced some consequences for her support of the January 6 insurrection. Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization, brought a lawsuit on behalf of state voters. They argued that Greene’s comments and actions violate the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is barred from running for federal or state office. Greene is implicated in the planning of the event that became the riot, and has also defended the insurrection in the recent past, saying it was in line with the Declaration of Independence’s call to...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

