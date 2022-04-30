ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Chris Buescher captures pole ahead of race in Dover

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LWCPA_0fPECFTk00

Chris Buescher earned his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole position at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway Saturday and will lead the field to green in Sunday’s DuraMAX Drydene 400 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The driver of the No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford turned a fast lap of 159.207 mph around the concrete Monster Mile – the second of the 10 final qualifiers to go in the final session. The 29-year old Texan’s time was .057-second faster than Denny Hamlin in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

This is Buescher’s first pole position in 233 NASCAR Cup Series race starts.

“That’s just awesome right there,” a smiling Buescher said after watching the final session on pit road.

“That was a good effort during practice. (His teammate) Brad (Keselowski) went out there and put down some really great laps and came over and saw some things, relayed it and everyone did a good job working on this thing and got our Fastenal Mustang on the front row so that’s a heckuva start.

“Good to do that here in Dover. I love this place. It’s a ride. We’re flying around here.”

Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott will start from the second row, followed by Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney and defending race winner, Hendrick’s Alex Bowman.

Last week’s Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway race winner Ross Chastain — fastest in the opening round of time trails — will start seventh alongside Daniel Suarez. Bubba Wallace and Kyle Busch will round out the Top-10 starters in a pair of Toyotas.

Austin Cindric was fastest in practice but did not advance to the final qualifying round. He was the fastest rookie qualifier and will start the No. 2 Team Penske Ford from 12th position.

Kevin Harvick, one of three three-time Dover race winners, was 11th fastest in qualifying just missing the final round. It will be his highest starting position in the last three races. The driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford is looking to score his first win since Sept. 19, 2020 (at Bristol, Tenn.) – 53 races ago. He won at Dover, Del. that same year.

ACTION-PACKED PRACTICE

Four drivers did not make NASCAR Cup Series qualifying laps on Saturday. William Byron, rookies Todd Gilliland and Harrison Burton and Josh Bilicki all had incidents during practice and will go to back-up cars for the race.

Byron, a two-race winner in 2022, had an incident in the opening minutes of his practice session and hit the wall hard enough that his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team immediately knew it would need to prepare a back-up car. He will start 33rd among the 36 cars.

“Just hate it for our guys more than anything,” said Byron, who is ranked third in the championship standings.

“Have to pull out a back-up car obviously. The primary was probably going to be really fast and I know our back-up car can be just as fast and we can still go and try to win on Sunday. But just a little bit over-confident on my end (in the accident).”

Gilliland and Bilicki made contact with the wall early in the opening practice. Byron and Burton had their trouble in the second practice session. Tyler Reddick, spun twice in that session but did not need to go to a second car. He will start the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing 26th.

BACK HOME AGAIN FOR TRUEX

Dover Motor Speedway is a special place to Martin Truex Jr. It’s the New Jersey native’s “home track” and also the place where the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion fittingly earned his first premier series victory in 2007.

Truex, driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, joins teammate Kyle Busch and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Harvick as three-time Dover race winners – most among active drivers in the series.

“Having experience around this track brings confidence to know what you might want is important, but we only have 20 minutes (of practice) to figure that out — figure out how to get that in the car and not have a lot of ability to change the big things,” said Truex, who qualified 18th.

BUSCH’S FUTURE

Two-time former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch was asked about comments he made last week saying he was unsure of his future with the Joe Gibbs Racing team. He is in the middle of negotiating a new contract with the team and last week deferred reporters’ questions about his status to the team.

Asked on Saturday if he’s had any more talk with JGR in the last week, Busch said, “yeah, there were some discussions and such,” adding, “There is nothing to elaborate on, it’s all good.”

Busch, a three-time Dover winner, will start the No. 18 JGR Toyota 10th.

ROSS CHASTAIN OFF TO A GREAT START

Ross Chastain has earned his first two NASCAR Cup Series race victories in just the past five weeks – a career first win at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas’ road course on March 27 and answered it with a win on the series’ biggest track, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway last weekend.

Both Chastain’s wins in the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet came on last lap passes. It’s been quite a season debut for Chastain with the Trackhouse Racing team. And Chastain, who had a reputation for a more aggressive racing style earlier in this career, says he’s learned from that and made an effort to race differently.

“It’s all about being there at the end,” said Chastain, who is ninth in the championship. “There were opportunities in both of those races to take ourselves out and it didn’t happen. Now there have been other races this year that small mistakes added up to us not winning and we had the same opportunity to.

“I’m not perfect. I’m human. There’s mistakes and we’ve had a great start to the season and stats look great, but there’s mistakes in there that I’ve also learned from this year. Continue to evolve that is tough. I mean, this is the best group of race car drivers in the world, in my opinion. Any mistake and they exploit it.”

INSPECTION UPDATE

Only one car had issues during pre-qualifying inspection for Sunday’s race. The No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet driven by Ty Dillon failed inspection twice, costing the team pit selection. One crew member was also ejected for the race.

–By Holly Cain, NASCAR Wire Service. Special to Field Level Media.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

NASCAR driver misses races due to death threats of his 'fan'

NASCAR Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan had to miss races in Florida for a bizarre reason Namely, her boyfriend Chase Cabre was in danger as he received threats from an ‘unknown’ fan. She also revealed what he told her via the Youtube channel “His official words were, not that he’s going to kill Chase, but that he’s going to come … and be the last thing Chase ever sees”.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Denny Hamlin Reacts to NASCAR’s Decision After Controversial Tweet

Earlier this week, NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin was required to complete sensitivity training for a racially insensitive tweet that he posted and deleted on Monday. The tweet featured a clip from “Family Guy” that showed a female Asian driver cutting off cars without signaling. Kyle Larson’s name was superimposed over the clip.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Dover Starting Lineup: May 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR starting positions for Dover Motor Speedway. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Dover, Delaware. Now, the field rolls to the 1-mile of Dover Motor Speedway for a round of practice and qualifying. View Dover starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Dover Menu. ARCA:...
DOVER, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dover, DE
Dover, DE
Sports
Local
Delaware Sports
FOX Sports

Bowman looks to defend Hendrick dominance at Monster Mile

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Sure, it was bright on Monday for the. “It was a little bit rough,” Bowman said with a laugh. “Sunday night was a good celebration with me and my team. We got a cool picture. But I have sunglasses on for a reason. It was an enjoyable time.”
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Chris Buescher
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Todd Gilliland
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Harrison Burton
AthlonSports.com

NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

The DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway marks the first and only trip to the one-mile oval for the NASCAR Cup Series this season. Dover, guaranteed two dates on the schedule for nearly 50 years, was reduced to one race starting in 2021 as the now-former track owners transferred its second date to newly-renovated Nashville Superspeedway.
MOTORSPORTS
fordauthority.com

Buescher Earns Cup Series Pole At Dover In No. 17 Nascar Mustang

Chris Buescher, the man behind the wheel of the No. 17 Nascar Mustang, earned the pole position during qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway for the 2022 Cup Series race. Buescher got around the “Monster Mile” in just 22.479 seconds, posting a top speed of 160.149 mph. His impressive time puts Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing on the pole for the first time in its Cup Series efforts.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Roush Fenway Racing#Nascar Cup Series#Fs1#Mrn#Nascar Radio#Texan#Talladega#Superspeedway
gmauthority.com

Nascar Chevy Teams Fall Short During April 2022 Dover Qualifying

The Nascar Chevy teams were bested by both a Ford and Toyota during qualifying for the 2022 Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday. Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Next Gen Camaro ZL1, was the fastest Chevy, and will start third after posting a time of 55.552 seconds and a top speed of 159.631 mph around the “Monster Mile.” He’ll start behind the No. 17 Ford Mustang of Chris Buescher, who has the pole thanks to a time of 22.479 seconds, and the No. 11 Toyota TRD Camry of Denny Hamlin in second. Following Larson will be the No. 9 Camaro driven by Chase Elliott. The top five is rounded out by Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Mustang.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Barber Practice Results: April 29, 2022 (INDYCAR Series)

Indycar practice results from Barber Motorsports Park. Om Sunday, the Indycar Series will race the Grand Prix of Alabama. Today, the field unloaded at Barber Motorsports Park for a round of practice. View Barber practice times for the Indycar Series below. Barber: Menu. TV Schedule | Prac 1 | Prac...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Mario Andretti Makes a Case for IndyCar to Bring Back the Triple Crown

While he’d love to see IndyCar hit a home run in trying to increase its at-track attendance and TV ratings, legendary driver Mario Andretti would settle for a triple instead. A Triple Crown, that is. In a wide-ranging conversation with Autoweek earlier this week, Andretti said he’d welcome the...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Speedway Digest

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Dover Motor Speedway

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Earn Strong, Eighth-Place Finish at Dover Motor Speedway. “I thought our Whelen Chevrolet was okay to start the race, and kept improving throughout the day. Our car drove decent, but we were free all day and it took a little too long for us to make the adjustments we needed. Our Chevy was really good by the end of the race. I feel like the cars that finished ahead of us were moving around as much as we were. We made improvements to run inside the top 10 all day like we did, which was nice to do after having four bad weeks. We’re headed in the right direction as a team, and I’m confident everyone at RCR will go to work and find some more speed.”
MOTORSPORTS
Kingsport Times-News

Bayston holds off Larson in Sprint Car feature at Bristol Bash

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Spencer Bayston held off defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson to win Saturday night’s Sprint Car feature in the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash. Bayston, considered a rookie despite winning two races last season, led flag to flag over the 25-lap race in his black No. 5 machine.
BRISTOL, TN
FOX Sports

NASCAR race at Dover postponed to Monday due to rain

DOVER, Del. — With rain halting the NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway after just 78 laps Sunday and not enough daylight to continue after it stopped, NASCAR will resume the race Monday afternoon. The 400-lap event will resume at noon ET on FS1. Kyle Larson was...
DOVER, DE
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Notes from a Rainy Day at Dover

Sunday afternoon rain forced postponement of the conclusion of the DuraMAX Drydene 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway to Monday at noon (ET). The race will be televised on FS1. The field had completed 78 laps when showers moved in from the west and forced a red...
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

53K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy