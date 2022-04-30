ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

New York Giants select Daniel Bellinger and Dane Belton in round 4 of the 2022 NFL Draft

By Jason Leach
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DaPrA_0fPECEb100

The New York Giants addressed two areas of need with their two 4th round picks in the draft as they took San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger (112th overall) and Iowa safety, Dane Belton, with the 114th pick.

In his four years at San Diego State, the 6’5 253-pound Bellinger caught 68 passes for 771 yards and five touchdowns.

He has good hands and ran an impressive 4.63 40-yard-dash at the NFL combine, which is one of the reasons people believe he will be more productive as a pro in Brian Daboll’s offense.

He will need to work on his route running, which New York will work with him at rookie mini-camp.

With Ricky Seals-Jones the only tight end on the roster with significant playing experience, expect Bellinger to make an immediate impact and could make a push to be the starter.

Related: New York Giants GM casts doubt on Kadarius Toney trade after spending Day 2 pick on Wan’Dale Robinson

Dane Belton fills a need late in the draft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xpTqe_0fPECEb100
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the departure of Jabrill Peppers leaving via free agency and Logan Ryan being released earlier this offseason, the Giants were extremely thin at safety. This is why taking a versatile safety such as Belton made a ton of sense.

Belton came on strong in his junior year in 2021. He had 46 tackles, seven pass defended, and five interceptions, and was named First Team All-Big 10.

At 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, he has the ideal size you want from a safety in today’s NFL.

Although he’s listed as a safety, he’s a jack of all trades and can also play the slight and be used as a pass rusher. He’s the ideal player in defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s defense.

Will have to wait and see how their careers play out, but it seems that general manager Joe Schoen got great value in taking Bellinger and Belton in the fourth round.

Related: 2022 NFL Draft tracker: Grading each pick with live updates

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Mel Kiper Believes 1 Team Had The Worst NFL Draft

Draft grades are in from ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. The longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst believes one team stands out with the worst performance in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. That team: the New England Patriots. Kiper Jr. gave the Patriots the lowest grade...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin

Former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin is very outspoken on television, often trading barbs with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith or NFL Network analysts. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is pretty private with his personal life, though. Michael Irvin has been married to his wife, Sandy Harrell, for more...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
San Diego, CA
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
State
New York State
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
Local
California Sports
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wink Martindale
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Logan Ryan
The Spun

2 Veteran NFL Quarterbacks Released This Weekend

Two veteran NFL quarterbacks were released following the conclusion of the draft earlier this weekend. The 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada ended on Saturday. Rounds four through seven took place on Saturday afternoon. Following the 2022 NFL Draft, two veteran quarterbacks were released by their respective teams. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#The New York Giants#Gm#Kadarius Toney#First Team
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team “Dominated” The NFL Draft

The New York Jets are widely considered the biggest winners of the 2022 NFL Draft so far. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III went as far as to say the Jets organization “dominated” this year’s selection process. With two top-10 picks in this year’s draft, the Jets were...
NFL
WFAA

Draft analysis: Cowboys add ballhawk to secondary with DB DaRon Bland

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys added a defensive back in former Fresno State Bulldog DaRon Bland with the No. 167 overall pick in Round 5 of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday. Bland collected 45 combined tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and a forced fumble in his last 13 games with Fresno State, nine of which he started.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
New York Giants
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Buccaneers make their first terrible pick of the draft

Punters do not matter. We aren’t sure how the Buccaneers ended up forgetting this when they spent a fourth-round pick on the position. Let’s get the nice stuff out of the way first. The Buccaneers just brought in a better punter than Bradley Pinion that is going to be a fraction of the price.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

This Trade Between The Packers and Jacksonville Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names QB “Leading The Charge” For Seahawks

The days of Russell Wilson leading the Seattle Seahawks are over. That being said, Pete Carroll has already revealed that one quarterback on his roster is in command. Speaking to reporters on Friday night, Smith said Geno Smith is ahead of Drew Lock and Jacob Eason in the Seahawks’ quarterback competition.
SEATTLE, WA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

53K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy