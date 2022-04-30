ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Middleton strikes grand slam gold in test of England’s World Cup mettle | Sarah Rendell

By Sarah Rendell
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Taged_0fPEC1Cp00

The Women’s Six Nations trophy is in England’s hands for the fourth consecutive year but they will look to achieve something in the autumn they have not since 2014 – win the World Cup.

This tournament has been viewed as a stepping stone to success on the world stage. Their head coach, Simon Middleton, had five games to play with selection and tactics to avoid the heartbreak they suffered in the 2017 World Cup final at the hands of New Zealand. In some ways he has struck gold. England had 21 try-scorers who racked up 45 tries and clocked up 282 points.

Their strength in depth to bring in players who not only maintain the standards of the team but score a load of tries is a great asset for the World Cup. This goes as far as blooding new talent. When Emma Sing won her first cap she scored a try for England in the competition, an indication that training is clicking. Middleton knows he can trust whatever team he puts out to bring home the win.

Related: England’s women sink France to secure another Six Nations grand slam

The squad experimentation has enabled Middleton to find his preferred starting XV. The team had one change from their Ireland match for Saturday’s finale against France, with Poppy Cleall starting at No 8 for the injured captain, Sarah Hunter. It is the most consistent team game-to-game the Red Roses have had for at least a year. Finding their preferred lineup is essential for England’s World Cup campaign, the cohesion and consistency that can flow through the team will benefit them tenfold.

Resilience is another badge of honour the team doubled down on. Their toughest test was always going to come against France and Les Bleues lived up to the hype. England went behind for the first time in the competition with France scoring the opening try.

The Red Roses also received their first yellow card of the tournament as Zoe Harrison deliberately knocked on. But England won two penalties in a row and they did not concede a point while a player down. It was exactly the pressure they needed to test themselves against the best and show they can weather storms and still come out on top. The victory moved England on to a 23-match winning streak, one off the record in international rugby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UP3VF_0fPEC1Cp00
England’s Sarah Bern scores a try against France. Photograph: Nicolas Mollo/AP

But it has not all been rosy for England and there are areas they need to work on. A glaring problem is their handling. When England were patient in their attack they were almost guaranteed to score. Yet when they forced quick play or tried to be flashy with a long pass, they either knocked on or had to deal with a bouncing ball.

The side made 80 handling errors in the tournament, the most coming against Italy when they recorded 22. They were lucky on occasion that opponents did not pounce on an intercept and at the World Cup the Black Ferns and Australia will surely not be as forgiving. If they can eliminate the sloppiness, the attack will have an extra string in their bow. If not, it could be fatal.

Set-pieces have not been perfect either. Their lineouts against Wales were exploited and they quickly corrected being dominated at the scrum against Ireland.

The Breakdown: sign up and get our weekly rugby union email.

But their driving maul was the most successful in the tournament, bringing 11 tries from the set-piece. The forwards coach, Louis Deacon, has ample material to correct those errors or at least give the set-piece more consistency.

The Women’s Six Nations has been a great springboard for England. They have discovered their best team, have had a perfect run of results and also identified weaknesses. Those lessons, if learned, will benefit the team, who are in a prime position to bring home the World Cup.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

And now to Madrid, where it’s going to end 11-10 after extra-time

You come at their Egyptian King, you best not miss. That’s a maxim that might be wiring back and forth through Gerónimo Rulli’s stunned noggin after he got up in Mohamed Salah’s grille last night, accusing the weak link in Liverpool’s attack of clanking him upside the head, even though it was his own teammate’s fault. Having given it the big one, it was probably then incumbent on the Villarreal keeper to make a couple of similarly sized saves to help his team to the Paris final of Coupe de Grande in three weeks’ time. But he didn’t, letting efforts by Fabinho and Luis Díaz go straight through the holes in his cartoon-hunk-of-cheese-influenced body, then with Sadio Mané in close attendance, deciding to nip off for the paper. Let’s hope he didn’t pick up a copy of L’Equipe, he’ll not like those player ratings one bit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Wales#Rugby Union#Uk#Xv
The Guardian

Naomi Judd obituary

In September 1985, a New York Times article bemoaned the decline of the established stars of country music and the cliched “Nashville Sound”, but help was already on the way. Why Not Me, the 1984 debut album by mother and daughter duo the Judds, had topped the US country chart, was racking up multimillion sales, and had delivered three No 1 country singles, Why Not Me, Girls’ Night Out and Love Is Alive.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Minny McCormack obituary

My aunt Minny McCormack, who has died aged 102, was among the first German women allowed to marry a British soldier after the second world war and was one of the last living war brides. That soldier, my uncle, Jim McCormack, fell in love with her soon after knocking on her door and asking for a cup of tea in war-ravaged Aachen in September 1945.
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
New Zealand
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Stephen Colbert on Trump’s allies: ‘Why are these guys so bad at committing crimes?’

Stephen Colbert caught up on a deluge of January 6 committee news following a week off from the Late Show with Covid. Starting with: the 2,319 text messages handed over to the committee by Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows. “That’s a lot of messages,” Colbert said on Monday evening. “Luckily Meadows has T-Mobile’s Unlimited Talk and Treason plan.”
POTUS
The Guardian

Through the Trumpian looking glass, forcing women to die from illegal abortions is ‘pro-life’

An American girl born this week will have fewer rights than an American girl born in 1973. This is the likely import of the leaked US supreme court draft opinion on abortion rights – and cause for a huge thank-you-very-much to all those guys who suggested that women marching on Washington in January 2017 were “overreacting” to the election of Donald Trump. Please make sure to tell women again when they are being overemotional – even as they sit and watch one of Trump’s justice picks scream and sob his way through his own confirmation hearings. In the meantime, resign yourself to yet another “quirk” of the looking-glass world Trump has created. Of course – OF COURSE – women’s access to abortion would end up being restricted or removed by the deliberate decisions of a man widely imagined to have personally helped to keep the Manhattan abortion sector afloat for decades.
POTUS
The Guardian

The Guardian

261K+
Followers
67K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy