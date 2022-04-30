ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Commanders trade with Panthers, add 2 5th-round selections

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Washington Commanders entered day three of the 2022 NFL draft with five selections: two in the fourth round, one in the sixth round and two in the seventh round.

The Commanders used the No. 113 overall selection on Louisiana safety Percy Butler and were set to select again at No. 120. However, instead of making the pick, Washington traded out of the fourth round, sending the No. 120 selection to Ron Rivera’s old team — the Carolina Panthers.

Here are the terms of the trade:

Washington was previously without a fifth-round selection after trading it last year to move up for long snapper Camaron Cheeseman. In the trade with the Panthers, the Commanders add the No. 144 and No. 149 selections with many talented players still available.

Washington is now without a sixth-round selection but has two seventh-round picks.

WFAA

Draft analysis: Cowboys add ballhawk to secondary with DB DaRon Bland

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys added a defensive back in former Fresno State Bulldog DaRon Bland with the No. 167 overall pick in Round 5 of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday. Bland collected 45 combined tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and a forced fumble in his last 13 games with Fresno State, nine of which he started.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Ross signs undrafted free agent deal

The NFL is getting a bona fide leader. While much of the talk surrounding Michigan football’s 2021 season has been centered on the defensive ends, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, much of the success on the defensive side of the ball is due to Josh Ross’ leadership. Even...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading the Colts' draft pick trade with Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts traded their second-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings while adding an extra pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. This now gives the Colts three selections on Day 2 of the draft. While there were some intriguing prospects on the board like wide receiver Skyy Moore, the Colts got very strong value in terms of draft picks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
