Instant analysis: Washington selects Percy Butler in 4th round

The Washington Commanders selected Percy Butler (Safety) out of Louisiana at No. 113 on day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas.

Butler is a tremendous athlete running a 4.36 40, who will instantly replace Deshazor Everett, being much better in pass coverage, and help on special teams his rookie year backing up Bobby McCain.

Pro Football Talk analyst Chris Simms praised Butler before the draft, and literally as soon as Washington selected him.

Troy Apke has been the gunner, playing mostly special teams. It could also be the case that the defensive coaches may be looking to replace Apke as well. Apke was converted to cornerback last season.

Butler was second-team All-Sun Belt Conference his senior season of 2021, accumulating 61 tackles, six for loss, four pass breakups, one blocked kick in 12 games.

Well, the young man certainly possesses a great deal of confidence.