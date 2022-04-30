Commanders select Louisiana safety Percy Butler No. 113 overall in 2022 NFL draft
The Washington Commanders selected Louisiana safety Percy Butler with the No. 113 overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft.
Butler was a three-year starter at Louisiana and as a senior, he recorded 60 tackles, including six for loss, defended four passes and recovered three fumbles. Butler was a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection.
Washington entered the draft wanting a safety and Butler was an under-the-radar prospect who ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash. In addition to his work on defense, Butler was also a standout on special teams.
NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah had the following to say about Butler on the live draft telecast:
“On special teams, he’s going to be dominant right out of the gate,” Jeremiah said.
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. called Butler an underrated prospect.
