Commanders select Louisiana safety Percy Butler No. 113 overall in 2022 NFL draft

By Bryan Manning
 3 days ago
The Washington Commanders selected Louisiana safety Percy Butler with the No. 113 overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft.

Butler was a three-year starter at Louisiana and as a senior, he recorded 60 tackles, including six for loss, defended four passes and recovered three fumbles. Butler was a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection.

Washington entered the draft wanting a safety and Butler was an under-the-radar prospect who ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash. In addition to his work on defense, Butler was also a standout on special teams.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah had the following to say about Butler on the live draft telecast:

“On special teams, he’s going to be dominant right out of the gate,” Jeremiah said.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. called Butler an underrated prospect.

