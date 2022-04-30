LGTBQ+ artists from Utah and around the world to be featured at festival
One of the world’s only multidisciplinary queer arts festival will be back in person May 21. (Photo courtesy Nora Lang) Estefani Schubert is a queer Uruguayan Jewish poet, painter and social worker. And Schubert is just one of dozens of artists to be featured at the Queer Spectra Arts...
One in four Latin Americans identify as being of African descent (approximately 133 million people), with the largest concentration being in Brazil. From Mexico to Argentina, African-descendant people have made significant contributions to the development of Latin America. Despite still facing strong racial discrimination, after living on the continent for more than 300 years, Afro-Latinos’ essence can be seen in gastronomy, music, sports, arts, science, social and political organizations.
Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
Navajo Indian silver jewelryPicture by C.C. Pierce (1861 - 1946); Wikimedia Commons; Public domain in the U.S. The symbol that resembles a swastika in some Navajo artwork isn't really a "swastika" with all the negative connotations having to do with Nazi Germany. In fact, the swastika means "well-being" in the Sanskrit language.
Olivia Hunte, 31, lives in Denver, Colorado, and spent the first ten years of her life on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia, surrounded by Black culture. It didn't prepare her for the narrow definitions of Blackness in the U.S. that she'd find after moving to South Atlanta. "Growing up in Atlanta, I learned about my Blackness," she says. While there are multiple valid ways to communicate—complete with diverse languages and dialogues—she was confronted with the expectation that Black people speak a certain dialect. "I was taught that speaking 'proper' or standard American English was considered "talking white."
Click here to read the full article. As the Venice Biennale preview nears its end, I always begins to wonder: Which shows and artworks will stick with me? Why will so much of what I have seen vanish from my memory? And what will my brain actually decide to hold onto?
A wildly discursive show that just opened at the Prada Foundation in Venice takes up some similar questions, delving into how people have tried to understand, rework, and fix the human brain over thousands of years. Titled “It Begins with an Idea,” the exhibition is part of an ongoing “Human...
This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night. That tidy, round number of temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson during his administration will get a lot of attention tonight and over the next days and weeks.
Some art heists involve careful planning and meticulous execution. Some, like the theft of several paintings from the Gardener Museum in Boston, are still speculated about and remain unsolved. And then there’s the opposite approach — essentially just walking into a gallery, taking whatever strikes your fancy, and making your exit.
BYU graduate Jillian Orr entered the national spotlight when she “flashed” a rainbow LGBTQ+ flag sewn into her graduation regalia at BYU commencement. She did so in protest of Brigham Young University’s policy forbidding its students from participating in any non-heterosexual relationship.
You can be forgiven for perhaps assuming at the start of "Under the Banner of Heaven," the new limited series on Hulu, that the family of Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) is fundamentalist. His two daughters play in long, old-fashioned prairie dresses, nearly tripping over the ruffled hems as they ride bikes.
“Boy meets boy” is one of the most recognisable taglines from the Heartstopper series. It draws you in: from the moment they utter a shy “hi” while sitting next to each other in class, we begin to follow the romance of Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring. Even this small moment is important. It shows how this series will go down in queer history for being the first show to help positively represent a full spectrum of LGBTQIA+ identities, in a traditional secondary school environment.The show centres around Charlie, an openly gay year 10 pupil, who starts the show being the...
Bernardine Evaristo rightly highlights the way that Black female artists, writers and actors are finally getting public attention (‘They are totally smashing it!’ Bernardine Evaristo on the artistic triumph of older Black women, 28 April). But the belated recognition of the role of Black women in the arts and as uncompromising “troublemakers” in the UK needs to go back at least a generation. For example, Trinidad-born Pearl Prescod was the first Black female actor at the National Theatre, in Olivier’s production of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible in 1965. In 1963, with Claudia Jones and other Black artists, who, like her, merged the personal, political and professional, she led the anti-racist march to the US embassy in London in solidarity with Martin Luther King’s March on Washington, singing We Shall Overcome.
The way we talk about the great migration is often oversimplified, limiting it to the movement of Black Americans from the rural south to the urban north through the early and mid 20th century. But there are many more stories of the great migration than just this one. The new joint exhibition between the Mississippi Museum of Art and the Baltimore Museum of Art, A Movement in Every Direction seeks to complicate that tidy narrative through freshly commissioned artwork that adds new stories to the great migration, and explores how it continues to this day.
For all those who may be searching for new ways to draw closer to and truly know Christ, a new book offers a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint perspective on the journey to God through spiritual rebirth. “Putting on Christ” by author Steven Anthony Bishop seeks to inspire...
