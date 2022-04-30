ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot in foot during Macon drive-by

By Crime Reports
The Georgia Sun
The Georgia Sun
 2 days ago
MACON — The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault incident that was reported to have occurred in on Cedar Avenue near Bowden Homes at 9:06 p.m. Friday....

