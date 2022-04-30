ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Major power outage caused by test gone wrong at Eckert plant

By Annabel Aguiar, Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago

A power outage left over 19,000 customers without electricity Saturday afternoon, according to the Lansing Board of Water & Light's outage map .

BWL CEO Dick Peffley said the utility was performing routine testing at its Eckert plant when the entire substation tripped, cutting power a little after noon for thousands of customers, mostly in south Lansing.

As of 1:30 p.m., the outage map listed 18,606 customers without power.

Peffley said BWL will conduct an in-depth review next week to determine the cause of the issue. All outages had been restored by 1:45 p.m.

Contact reporter Annabel Aguiar at aaguiar@lsj.com . Follow her on Twitter @annabelaguiar.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Major power outage caused by test gone wrong at Eckert plant

