Titans select RB Hassan Haskins with 131st overall pick

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
With the 131st pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Tennessee Titans selected Michigan running back Hassan Haskins.

While running back was always a possibility, we weren’t on board with one ahead of the Titans addressing bigger needs. In this instance, the Titans still haven’t addressed tight end or guard.

Adding to that, Haskins is more of a downhill, between-the-tackles runner rather than the pass-catching specialist Tennessee needed. Now, that’s not to say he isn’t decent as a receiver, but that certainly isn’t the 6-foot-1, 220-pound back’s strength.

Nevertheless, Haskins will have a chance to compete for the job of spelling superstar running back Derrick Henry, and will do so in what is a wide-open field that includes Dontrell Hilliard, Trenton Cannon and Jordan Wilkins.

Looking ahead, Haskins could eventually be Henry’s successor, although The King still is under contract through 2023.

After this pick, the Titans have four more selections, including one more in the fourth (No. 143) and fifth (No. 163) rounds, and two in the sixth (Nos. 204 and 219).

Tennessee Titans QB Malik Willis: 8 things to know

The Tennessee Titans made a big splash on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft when they selected Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in the third round. Tennessee moved up to get their man, as the Titans traded pick Nos. 90 and 169 to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for the No. 86 pick they used to draft Willis.
NFL
