Nothing in sports is sillier than grading draft picks instantly. At least if there is, I can’t think of it at the moment. The Browns selected cornerback Martin Emerson cornerback with the 68th overall pick. Before he was hooked up to a Zoom call with media covering the Browns, CBSSports.com gave the pick a B-minus with this explanation: “Tall, long CB with legitimate scheme versatility, although better in man than zone. Hip fluidity is good, not great. Hit-or-miss as a tackler. Deceptive long speed and finds the ball well down the field. Weird pick for Browns positionally.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO