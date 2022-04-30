ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Iowa skatepark hosting return of the Dew Tour in July

By Kelly Maricle
 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – The Dew Tour is returning to Des Moines this summer at Lauridsen Skatepark.

The pro skateboard competition and festival will be July 29 and 30, according to Catch Des Moines. The event will have a finals only skateboard competition with some of the best skaters in the world and will also feature a two-day festival with activities planned for all ages.

This is the second year for the event in Des Moines. Last summer the Des Moines top served as a qualifying event for the Tokyo Olympics. This year, some of the competitors will be athletes that competed in those Olympic games.

Among the Olympians expected to take part in the Dew Tour in Des Moines are Americans Mariah Duran, Nyjah Huston, Tristan Rennie, and Bryce Wettstein. Lizzie Armanto of Finland, Aurelien Giraud of France, Aori Nishimura of Japan, and Pamela Rosa of Brazil are also expected to compete.

The event will also showcase Battle of the Shops, which pits regional skate shops against each other on the Street course. This year Des Moines’ Subsect Skate Shop will be competing against other skate shops from the Midwest.

The event is free for the public to attend with a general admission ticket. Limited VIP ticket packages will also be available for purchase. Information on when tickets can be reserved has not yet been released.

