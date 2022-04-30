Extra Frames: The photos we didn’t publish in April

Extra Frames is a monthly compilation of images captured by Long Beach Post photographers that are, well, extra. The photos were not used in a story for one reason or another but are too good to simply fade into obscurity and languish in the archives, forever unpublished.
A young girl uses a bubble toy during the 14th Annual Cambodia Town Parade and Culture Festival in Long Beach on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Photo by Crystal Niebla.
A player serves during practice at the new Long Beach City College beach volleyball courts April 1, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Branden Sorensen, left, and Forrest Wang go head-to-head during the final race of the Super Drift Challenge in Downtown Long Beach Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Participants offer gifts to monks during the 14th Annual Cambodia Town Parade and Culture Festival in Long Beach on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Photo by Crystal Niebla.
A woman does a high kick as a group of people walk down the Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier in Long Beach Thursday, April 7, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Youth laugh after shooting silly string at each other during the 14th Annual Cambodia Town Parade and Culture Festival in Long Beach on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Photo by Crystal Niebla.
Formula Drift driver Forrest Wang comes within inches of the wall during a race in Downtown Long Beach Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
The moon can be seen during the day just past International City Tower in Downtown Long Beach Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Trophies and bottles of sparkling wine for the winners of the Formula Drift Super Drift Challenge sit on one of the track barricades during the final bout of the night Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
A small crew breaks down the Grand Prix grandstands in front of Hooters on Shoreline Drive Monday, April 11, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Formula Drift driver Forrest Wang kisses the wall during a race in Downtown Long Beach Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
A model playing the role of queen adjusts her king’s crown during the 14th Annual Cambodia Town Parade and Culture Festival in Long Beach on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Photo by Crystal Niebla.
Participants sing, dance and travel on Anaheim Street during the 14th Annual Cambodia Town Parade and Culture Festival in Long Beach on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Photo by Crystal Niebla.
Two Formula Drift drivers come around a turn in Downtown Long Beach Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Three young men perform a theatrical dance during the 14th Annual Cambodia Town Parade and Culture Festival in Long Beach on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Photo by Crystal Niebla.
Customers wait to place their orders inside Bored & Hungry, the world’s first restaurant to use an NFT as its branding, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
A participant waves to spectators while riding on a fire truck during the 14th Annual Cambodia Town Parade and Culture Festival in Long Beach on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Photo by Crystal Niebla.
A young girl waves at paraders during the 14th Annual Cambodia Town Parade and Culture Festival in Long Beach on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Photo by Crystal Niebla.
Conor Flynn flies down the back straightaway into shadow during the inaugural Porsche Carrera Cup in Downtown Long Beach Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Max Gordon, 13, comes off a jump in the crowd favorite Super Trucks at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in Long Beach Saturday, April 9, 2022.Photo by Thomas R. Cordova. Max went on to win the race on Saturday.
Third place finisher Alex Palou, right, sprays champagne at first place finisher Josef Newgarden after the 47th annual Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in Long Beach Sunday, April 10, 2022. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
