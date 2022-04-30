Playoff Scores
Here are the results of Friday night’s series in the second round of the high school baseball playoffs
STATEWIDE PLAYOFF SCORES
CLASS 1A
Millry (22-12) 11-10, Maplesville (11-8)
Sweet Water (14-17) 11-11, Pleasant Home (13-12) 0-2
Bayshore Christian (23-5) 19-11, Brantley (12-8-2) 0-1
Berry (14-8) 18-13, Choctaw County (11-5) 1-1
Lindsay Lane (24-6) 10-8, Ragland (16-8) 2-3
Appalachian (24-4) 15-13, Lynn (14-12) 5-5
Donoho (19-5) 12-5, Sumiton Christian (23-8) 0-1
Covenant Christian (16-7) 12-5, Hackleburg (27-6) 2-0
CLASS 2A
Ariton (18-14) 7-8, Ranburne (22-11) 6-2
Clarke County (18-6) 9-7, Fayetteville (17-10) 5-10
G.W. Long (28-7) 5-11, Orange Beach (16-13) 0-0
Vincent (27-7) 12-2, Leroy (20-12) 16-1
Decatur Heritage (24-8) 11-9, Section (10-9) 1-3
Westbook Christian (16-16) 6-8, Sulligent (17-12) 4-2
Ider (26-9) 5-13, Southeastern (23-9) 3-1
Mars Hill Bible (24-5) 20-5, Spring Garden (14-13) 3-9
CLASS 3A
Trinity Presbyterian (27-5) 5-18, Cottage Hill Christian (15-15) 3-1
T.R. Miller (22-5) 2-4, Opp (24-8) 9-3
Bayside Academy (21-10) 4-7, Houston Academy (22-11) 0-0
Thomasville (18-10) 7-13, Hale County (15-8) 4-4
Phil Campbell (27-6) 9-6, Plainview (25-7) 1-4
Elkmont (18-11) 14-21, Hokes Bluff (21-13) 13-0
Piedmont (31-4) 4-5, Childersburg (17-11) 1-0
Lauderdale County (26-4) 14-5, Collinsville (13-14) 2-4
CLASS 4A
Gordo (24-5) 9-11, Munford (15-8) 11-1
Montevallo (15-10) 6-14, Straughn (15-11) 5-1
Mobile Christian (27-4) 9-5, American Christian (15-14) 1-0
Bibb County (21-8) 15-13, Geneva (12-7) 3-0
Brooks (14-13) 10-13, North Jackson (16-16) 3-3
Oneonta (25-4) 3-3, Hamilton (24-11) 0-5
Jacksonville (18-10) 4-12, Madison County (20-13)
Westminster Christian (22-11) 1-2, Etowah (23-12) 10-0
CLASS 5A
Holtville (30-5) 4-4, Demopolis (13-12) 1-1
UMS-Wright (18-11) 4-6, Andalusia (13-14) 0-5
Headland (22-2) 2-7, Elberta (14-14) 0-1
Shelby County (30-4) 9-4, Pike Road (16-10) 4-1
Russellville (29-11) 4-10, St. Clair County (17-18) 1-0
Leeds (28-8) 4-2, Hayden (19-12) 2-1
Alexandria (24-13) 5-10, John Carroll Catholic (13-18) 1-7
Madison Academy (26-13) 2-3, Corner (22-8) 1-4
CLASS 6A
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (21-12) 5-6, Helena (17-14) 4-3
Gulf Shores (29-5) 4, Stanhope Elmore (25-12) 6, game 2, ppd, tech. problem (Game 2 resumes, Sat., 11 a.m.; Game 3 to follow if needed)
Saraland (31-6) 0-10, Pelham (13-15-1) 1-0
Wetumpka (24-5) 4-1, Hueytown (28-10) 3-4
Hartselle (33-4) 6-5, Mountain Brook (24-10) 2-1
Buckhorn (26-10) 9-1, Pell City (21-13) 6-0
Chelsea (21-13) 11-0, Cullman (21-18) 1-8
Hazel Green (23-14) 11-2, Oxford (31-7) 3-1
CLASS 7A
Baker (24-10) 3-7, Daphne (27-12) 1-2
Central-Phenix City (29-8) 4-7, Enterprise (19-12) 2-3
Auburn (27-6) 2-14, Prattville (28-7) 0-1
Alma Bryant (19-16) 3-4, Fairhope (23-16) 2-6
Vestavia Hills (22-15) 18-5, Tuscaloosa County (25-9) 2-2
Bob Jones (35-8) 9-3, Sparkman (17-17) 0-1
James Clemens 4-2, Huntsville 3-1
Hewitt-Trussville (26-3-1) 8-6, Hoover (28-16) 6-3 [*** read more]
