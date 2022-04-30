Playoff Scores

Here is everything you need to know about the AHSAA Outdoor Track and Field Sectionals involving teams in and around Calhoun County at various locations Friday and Saturday. Editor’s Note: Each class in a section will qualify the top five performances meeting qualifying standards for each event. Also, qualifying will be the next four best performances (wild cards) meeting qualifying standards from all four sections per class event. If any of the top five finishers in a section event do not meet the qualifying standards, additional wild cards that meet qualifying standards in that event may be selected from the other sections in that class. A maximum of 24 may qualify for each state meet event. Wild card ties for running events will be broken by reading times to the thousandths of a second and for field events by using the standard procedure based on misses or attempts. In all relays, the top three teams from each section, plus four wild cards will qualify. Only 16 teams will qualify instead of 24.

