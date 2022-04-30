ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Playoff Scores

Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 2 days ago

Calhoun Journal

April 30, 2022

East Alabama Sports Today

Here are the results of Friday night’s series in the second round of the high school baseball playoffs

STATEWIDE PLAYOFF SCORES
CLASS 1A
Millry (22-12) 11-10, Maplesville (11-8)
Sweet Water (14-17) 11-11, Pleasant Home (13-12) 0-2
Bayshore Christian (23-5) 19-11, Brantley (12-8-2) 0-1
Berry (14-8) 18-13, Choctaw County (11-5) 1-1
Lindsay Lane (24-6) 10-8, Ragland (16-8) 2-3
Appalachian (24-4) 15-13, Lynn (14-12) 5-5
Donoho (19-5) 12-5, Sumiton Christian (23-8) 0-1
Covenant Christian (16-7) 12-5, Hackleburg (27-6) 2-0

CLASS 2A
Ariton (18-14) 7-8, Ranburne (22-11) 6-2
Clarke County (18-6) 9-7, Fayetteville (17-10) 5-10
G.W. Long (28-7) 5-11, Orange Beach (16-13) 0-0
Vincent (27-7) 12-2, Leroy (20-12) 16-1
Decatur Heritage (24-8) 11-9, Section (10-9) 1-3
Westbook Christian (16-16) 6-8, Sulligent (17-12) 4-2
Ider (26-9) 5-13, Southeastern (23-9) 3-1
Mars Hill Bible (24-5) 20-5, Spring Garden (14-13) 3-9

CLASS 3A
Trinity Presbyterian (27-5) 5-18, Cottage Hill Christian (15-15) 3-1
T.R. Miller (22-5) 2-4, Opp (24-8) 9-3
Bayside Academy (21-10) 4-7, Houston Academy (22-11) 0-0
Thomasville (18-10) 7-13, Hale County (15-8) 4-4
Phil Campbell (27-6) 9-6, Plainview (25-7) 1-4
Elkmont (18-11) 14-21, Hokes Bluff (21-13) 13-0
Piedmont (31-4) 4-5, Childersburg (17-11) 1-0
Lauderdale County (26-4) 14-5, Collinsville (13-14) 2-4

CLASS 4A
Gordo (24-5) 9-11, Munford (15-8) 11-1
Montevallo (15-10) 6-14, Straughn (15-11) 5-1
Mobile Christian (27-4) 9-5, American Christian (15-14) 1-0
Bibb County (21-8) 15-13, Geneva (12-7) 3-0
Brooks (14-13) 10-13, North Jackson (16-16) 3-3
Oneonta (25-4) 3-3, Hamilton (24-11) 0-5
Jacksonville (18-10) 4-12, Madison County (20-13)
Westminster Christian (22-11)  1-2, Etowah (23-12) 10-0

CLASS 5A
Holtville (30-5) 4-4, Demopolis (13-12) 1-1
UMS-Wright (18-11) 4-6,  Andalusia (13-14) 0-5
Headland (22-2) 2-7, Elberta (14-14) 0-1
Shelby County (30-4) 9-4, Pike Road (16-10) 4-1
Russellville (29-11) 4-10, St. Clair County (17-18) 1-0
Leeds (28-8) 4-2, Hayden (19-12) 2-1
Alexandria (24-13) 5-10, John Carroll Catholic (13-18) 1-7
Madison Academy (26-13) 2-3, Corner (22-8) 1-4

CLASS 6A
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (21-12) 5-6, Helena (17-14) 4-3
Gulf Shores (29-5) 4, Stanhope Elmore (25-12) 6, game 2, ppd, tech. problem (Game 2 resumes, Sat., 11 a.m.; Game 3 to follow if needed)
Saraland (31-6) 0-10, Pelham (13-15-1) 1-0
Wetumpka (24-5) 4-1, Hueytown (28-10) 3-4
Hartselle (33-4) 6-5, Mountain Brook (24-10) 2-1
Buckhorn (26-10) 9-1, Pell City (21-13) 6-0
Chelsea (21-13) 11-0, Cullman (21-18) 1-8
Hazel Green (23-14) 11-2, Oxford (31-7) 3-1

CLASS 7A
Baker (24-10) 3-7, Daphne (27-12) 1-2
Central-Phenix City (29-8) 4-7, Enterprise (19-12) 2-3
Auburn (27-6) 2-14, Prattville (28-7) 0-1
Alma Bryant (19-16)  3-4, Fairhope (23-16) 2-6
Vestavia Hills (22-15) 18-5, Tuscaloosa County (25-9) 2-2
Bob Jones (35-8) 9-3, Sparkman (17-17) 0-1
James Clemens 4-2, Huntsville 3-1
Hewitt-Trussville (26-3-1) 8-6, Hoover (28-16) 6-3

Calhoun Journal

AL.com

AHSAA baseball highlights: Pelham, Chelsea, Madison Academy advance

Pelham used a strong pitching performance and timely hitting to down second-ranked Saraland 2-0 in Class 6A, Game 3 action in Pelham. JD Wilkins earned the complete game shutout victory for the Panthers (14-16-1), scattering 3 hits with 5 strikeouts and 4 walks against the Spartans (31-7). He needed only 87 pitches with 53 strikes.
PELHAM, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Your Guide to … Sectional Track

Here is everything you need to know about the AHSAA Outdoor Track and Field Sectionals involving teams in and around Calhoun County at various locations Friday and Saturday. Editor’s Note: Each class in a section will qualify the top five performances meeting qualifying standards for each event. Also, qualifying will be the next four best performances (wild cards) meeting qualifying standards from all four sections per class event. If any of the top five finishers in a section event do not meet the qualifying standards, additional wild cards that meet qualifying standards in that event may be selected from the other sections in that class. A maximum of 24 may qualify for each state meet event. Wild card ties for running events will be broken by reading times to the thousandths of a second and for field events by using the standard procedure based on misses or attempts. In all relays, the top three teams from each section, plus four wild cards will qualify. Only 16 teams will qualify instead of 24.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

Who should be the Tuscaloosa area girls high school athlete of the week for April 25-May 1?

Who was the area's top girls high school sports performer last week? You tell us. You can vote for the high school athlete of the week until noon Thursday. You don't have to be a subscriber to vote. Votes are limited to one per hour per device. You can make a nomination for a future player of the week by sending an email to jrushin@gannett.com by 6 p.m. Sunday. Do NOT send votes to this address. They will...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WTOK-TV

MCC sweeps Itawamba on sophomore day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MCC sweeps Itawamba in a double header on sophomore day at Scaggs field. Before the game the Eagles honored 18 sophomores on sophomore day. The Eagles win game one 13-6. They take game two 8-2. The Eagles will host round one of the playoffs starting next...
MERIDIAN, MS
WAAY-TV

UAH Captures Third Straight GSC Women's Lacrosse Championship

HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville completed its three-peat, winning the title at the 2022 Gulf South Conference Women's Lacrosse Championships by defeating third-seeded Flagler by a 15-12 score on Sunday afternoon at Charger Park. UAH finishes the season at 11-6, while Flagler ends the year at 11-8.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Education
Calhoun County Journal

Venom Championship Wrestling in Anniston Postponed

UPDATE: Rescheduled to June 4th. On Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm come out to the Norwood Hodges Community Center3125 Spring Valley Rd, Anniston, AL 36207 for Venom Championship Wrestling. This will be A huge night of Professional Wrestling!! $15 for front row, $10 general tickets, $8 advance tickets. Children 6 and under are free. Doors open at 6:30 pm.
ANNISTON, AL
Community Policy