Georgia State

Seven Georgia hotels now ranked as some of the best in the world

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yi0Kq_0fPE9blm00
Front of the St. Regis Hotel Atlanta (linkedin.com/pulse/aaron-vs-cars-aaron-paxton-arnold)

GEORGIA — A new ranking from Forbes Travel Guide lists seven Georgia hotels among the world’s most outstanding establishments.

The publication released its 2022 Forbes Travel Guide Star Award Winners this week.

The hotels in Georgia that made the list include four in Atlanta, two in Sea Island, and one at Lake Oconee.

Forbes lists Lowes Atlanta Hotel as Recommended. The publication gives the The Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, The Ritz-Carlton Atlanta, The St. Regis Atlanta, and The Ritz-Carlton Lake Oconee four-stars.

The Lodge at Sea Island Golf Club and The Cloister also in Sea Island are the only 5-star recipients in Georgia on the list.

Forbes Travel Guide recognized a total of 1,830 hotels, restaurants, or spas.

The rankings include just 323 Five-Star hotels, 558 Four-Star properties and 401 Recommended hotels.

Only four Georgia restaurants made the list. You can find those rankings here.

Forbes says their professional inspectors travel the world to assess hotels, restaurants, and spas based on 900 objective standards. Their rating system emphasizes service, according to their website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

