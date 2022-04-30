ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wolves 0-3 Brighton: Graham Potter praises 'very impressive' Brighton

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter says his side gave a "very...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

FA WSL Preview: Everton Women vs Tottenham | Match Details & How To Watch

In their penultimate and last home league fixture of the season, Everton takes on Tottenham with little to play for. With two games left, the Blues realistically can do no better than ninth but no worse than their current tenth. They could leapfrog Aston Villa one spot ahead; the Villains lead by just three points and have two remaining fixtures.
SPORTS
The Independent

Leeds vs Manchester City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

When Manchester City take on Leeds on Saturday evening they will either be two points behind Liverpool or still be one point ahead.Jurgen Klopp’s men take on Newcastle in the early kick-off as they look to pile the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men ahead of their trip to Elland Road later on in the day.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Leeds host Man City in the Premier LeagueBut regardless of what happens at St James’ Park, Man City need to win if they are to move one step closer to retaining the Premier League title.Meanwhile, Leeds are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
The Independent

Stuart Dallas suffered broken leg during Leeds defeat against Manchester City

Leeds have confirmed Stuart Dallas broke his leg against Manchester City and faces a “lengthy period” on the sidelines.The 31-year-old Northern Ireland international quickly became a fan favourite and key figure after joining from Brentford in 2015.Relegation-threatened Leeds are now reeling from the news that Dallas will be out for the remainder of the season following a 50-50 challenge with Jack Grealish in Saturday’s 4-0 loss at Elland Road.“Stuart Dallas faces a lengthy period out of action due to a femoral fracture sustained in yesterday’s Premier League game with Manchester City,” a club statement read.“Stuart was kept overnight at Leeds...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Wolves#Bbc Sport#Brighton Hove Albion#Molineux#Wolverhampton Wanderers#Bbc Iplayer
NBC Sports

Aston Villa vs Norwich: Canaries relegated again

Aston Villa vs Norwich: The Canaries suffered a 2-0 home defeat at Villa Park on Saturday, confirming their relegation from the Premier League after just one season. Norwich (21 points) managed just five wins and six draws all season (23 defeats), leaving them 13 points adrift of 17th place with just four games left to play.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Manchester United v Brentford: Team news

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said on Friday he is hopeful Fred may feature against Brentford after missing four games with a muscle issue. The fitness of Harry Maguire and Edinson Cavani will also be monitored in the build-up to Monday's match. Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes recent absentees...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Netball Superleague 2022: Loughborough Lightning secure semi-final spot

Loughborough Lightning confirmed their Netball Superleague semi-final place on Monday as they came from behind to win 59-51 at Saracens Mavericks. It was the Mavericks' second defeat of the weekend, after they lost 50-49 to top-four rivals Team Bath on Friday. Leaders Manchester Thunder put in a dominant performance to...
SPORTS
BBC

Haris Rauf: Yorkshire pace bowler to miss Championship game against Essex

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf will miss Yorkshire's County Championship game against Essex, starting on Thursday, because of injury. The 28-year-old did not bowl in the second innings of the draw with Kent because of a problem in his left side. Rauf is Yorkshire's leading wicket-taker this season with 14...
SPORTS
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibernian, McGinn, Weir

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown is on the radar of Fleetwood Town as the English League One club step up their search for a new manager. (Scottish Sun) Liverpool are confident they will win the race for Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay, with the 18-year-old being watched by a host of clubs. (Scottish Sun)
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy