LINE: Maple Leafs -124, Lightning +103; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Maple Leafs host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in game one of the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The teams tied the regular season series 2-2. In their last regular season matchup on April 21, the Lightning won 8-1. Steven Stamkos led the Lightning with three goals.

