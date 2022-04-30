Maren Morris Shares Flirty Message for Husband Ryan Hurd: ‘I Get to See Him Naked’

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd. Jamie Schramm/Country Music Association Inc./Shutterstock

Loving her man! Ahead of her Stagecoach set this weekend, Maren Morris took the time to remind fans that fellow country singer Ryan Hurd is off the market.

“I get to see him naked,” the “Bones” musician, 32, tweeted on Friday, April 29, sharing a snap with Hurd, 35, whom she wed in 2018.

Radio host Bobby Bones , though, concurred with Morris after reading her sultry remarks. “So do I,” the former Dancing With the Stars champ , 42, tweeted, which made Morris send a laughing emoji reply.

Hurd and Morris took their love to the Stagecoach Festival later on Friday, performing a joint musical set for the packed crowd of country music fans .

“Stagecoach was a blast. Thanks to everyone who came out for our set 🐎 ,” the “Chasing After You” crooner wrote via Instagram at the time.

The married couple initially met as writing collaborators on Tim McGraw ’s “Last Turn Home” in 2013 before eventually sparking a romantic connection.

“[Ryan’s] always been a creative collaborator in my life, that’s how we met,” Morris exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2019 . “We were paired together six years ago to write a song. We didn’t know each other and it just kind of grew from there, so music has always been really intertwined in our love for each other , and now that we aren’t just songwriters, we’re artists.”

After nearly two years of dating, Hurd proposed to the Texas native in July 2017. The duo wed in March 2018 .

“We do a pretty good job at constantly keeping in contact, lots of FaceTime,” the songstress told Us in 2019. “We have the same manager now, so she helps our calendars really coalesce well and that’s helped it a good bit. Especially now that we’re married, it’s a little bit more important to us to see each other. We try to have a good balance.”

Morris and Hurd announced in October 2019 that they were expanding their family . Their son, Hayes , was born in March 2020.

“I had a buddy tell me right before our kid came, ‘Remember that first and foremost, you have to be nice to each other,’” Hurd previously told Us in August 2020 . “I thought that was really good advice because there are so many moments where you’re like, ‘I have nothing left. I have no nice left in me.’ But … we’re all trying hard to do this, and I think the nicer you are to your partner, the easier it is.”

He added: “It’s amazing that everybody has, like, their own little tricks, and they all seem to work.”