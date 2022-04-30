ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Maren Morris Shares Flirty Message for Husband Ryan Hurd: ‘I Get to See Him Naked’

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22efbX_0fPE7OzV00
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd. Jamie Schramm/Country Music Association Inc./Shutterstock

Loving her man! Ahead of her Stagecoach set this weekend, Maren Morris took the time to remind fans that fellow country singer Ryan Hurd is off the market.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd’s Relationship Timeline

Read article

“I get to see him naked,” the “Bones” musician, 32, tweeted on Friday, April 29, sharing a snap with Hurd, 35, whom she wed in 2018.

Radio host Bobby Bones , though, concurred with Morris after reading her sultry remarks. “So do I,” the former Dancing With the Stars champ , 42, tweeted, which made Morris send a laughing emoji reply.

Hurd and Morris took their love to the Stagecoach Festival later on Friday, performing a joint musical set for the packed crowd of country music fans .

Country Music’s Biggest Couples

Read article

“Stagecoach was a blast. Thanks to everyone who came out for our set 🐎 ,” the “Chasing After You” crooner wrote via Instagram at the time.

The married couple initially met as writing collaborators on Tim McGraw ’s “Last Turn Home” in 2013 before eventually sparking a romantic connection.

“[Ryan’s] always been a creative collaborator in my life, that’s how we met,” Morris exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2019 . “We were paired together six years ago to write a song. We didn’t know each other and it just kind of grew from there, so music has always been really intertwined in our love for each other , and now that we aren’t just songwriters, we’re artists.”

After nearly two years of dating, Hurd proposed to the Texas native in July 2017. The duo wed in March 2018 .

“We do a pretty good job at constantly keeping in contact, lots of FaceTime,” the songstress told Us in 2019. “We have the same manager now, so she helps our calendars really coalesce well and that’s helped it a good bit. Especially now that we’re married, it’s a little bit more important to us to see each other. We try to have a good balance.”

Maren Morris' Family Album: See Pics With Husband Ryan Hurd and Son Hayes

Read article

Morris and Hurd announced in October 2019 that they were expanding their family . Their son, Hayes , was born in March 2020.

“I had a buddy tell me right before our kid came, ‘Remember that first and foremost, you have to be nice to each other,’” Hurd previously told Us in August 2020 . “I thought that was really good advice because there are so many moments where you’re like, ‘I have nothing left. I have no nice left in me.’ But … we’re all trying hard to do this, and I think the nicer you are to your partner, the easier it is.”

He added: “It’s amazing that everybody has, like, their own little tricks, and they all seem to work.”

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
99.5 WKDQ

Miranda Lambert Confirms What We All Suspected Was True

When Miranda Lambert posed for a photograph with the Judds at the 2022 CMT Awards, you may have appreciated how her handbag matched Naomi Judd's dress. A second photo reveals that her purse wasn't her only hot pink accessory. During the show, the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer was...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline make surprising home life revelation

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline opened up about their shared love for clothing and their particular habits when it comes to fashion in a new video. In a short clip shared during one of their "Intimate Moments" series with Jockey, which the two are ambassadors for, Caroline gave more details about her wardrobe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Bones
Person
Ryan Hurd
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Person
Maren Morris
HollywoodLife

Chris Stapleton’s Wife: Everything To Know About Morgane & Their Family Of 7

Country crooner Chris Stapleton and his wife share more than just a love for music! The Nashville couple also share children, a home, and a marriage that’s been going strong since way back in 2007. And even though he has 5 kids, his wife, Morgane, is his everything. She was the one by his side at the 64th Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022, when Chris virtually swept the ceremony and took home honors for Best Country Album, Best Country Song for Cold, and Best Country Solo Performance for You Should Probably Leave. So, who is Morgane Stapleton? We’ve got the details on everything there is to know about Morgane Stapleton, their children, their careers, and their dream life together.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Boot

Billy Ray Cyrus + Estranged Wife Tish Issue Statement About Divorce: ‘We Will Always Be Family’

Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife of nearly thirty years, Tish Cyrus, have issued a statement after the news that she has filed for divorce — again. "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," they tell People in a joint statement through a representative. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flirty#Calendars#Country Music
Us Weekly

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin: A Timeline of Their Whirlwind Romance

Not wasting any time! Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin tied the knot in January 2019 after a whirlwind two-and-a-half-month courtship. The nuptials came amid turmoil in the police officer’s personal life stemming from past relationships. Before the country singer’s wedding to McLoughlin, she was married to Blake Shelton from May 2011 to July 2015. News […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

128K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy