ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

RFK Racing driver Buescher surprises at Dover with pole

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 2 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Chris Buescher is the surprise pole winner at Dover Motor Speedway. The RFK Racing driver turned a lap...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
fordauthority.com

Buescher Earns Cup Series Pole At Dover In No. 17 Nascar Mustang

Chris Buescher, the man behind the wheel of the No. 17 Nascar Mustang, earned the pole position during qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway for the 2022 Cup Series race. Buescher got around the “Monster Mile” in just 22.479 seconds, posting a top speed of 160.149 mph. His impressive time puts Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing on the pole for the first time in its Cup Series efforts.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Dover Starting Lineup: May 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR starting positions for Dover Motor Speedway. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Dover, Delaware. Now, the field rolls to the 1-mile of Dover Motor Speedway for a round of practice and qualifying. View Dover starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Dover Menu. ARCA:...
DOVER, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dover, DE
Dover, DE
Sports
Local
Delaware Sports
NBC Sports

Chris Buescher claims first career Cup pole at Dover Motor Speedway

DOVER, Del. — Chris Buescher posted the fastest lap in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying to win the pole for Sunday’s race at Dover Motor Speedway. Buescher’s lap of 160.149 mph in the second round of qualifying Saturday was good enough for the first pole position of his NASCAR career. It also marks RFK Racing’s first pole award since May 2017 with 180 starts in between. Denny Hamlin will start alongside Buescher in the front row, posting a lap at 159.744 mph.
DOVER, DE
FOX Sports

NASCAR DuraMAX Drydene 400: Top moments from Dover

The NASCAR Cup Series moves to Dover, Delaware on Sunday for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 to kick off the May racing schedule. Drivers are back on concrete this weekend at the track known as the "Monster Mile," which was won by Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman last season. Here are the...
DOVER, DE
FOX Sports

NASCAR race at Dover postponed to Monday due to rain

DOVER, Del. — With rain halting the NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway after just 78 laps Sunday and not enough daylight to continue after it stopped, NASCAR will resume the race Monday afternoon. The 400-lap event will resume at noon ET on FS1. Kyle Larson was...
DOVER, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Chris Buescher
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Notes from a Rainy Day at Dover

Sunday afternoon rain forced postponement of the conclusion of the DuraMAX Drydene 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway to Monday at noon (ET). The race will be televised on FS1. The field had completed 78 laps when showers moved in from the west and forced a red...
MOTORSPORTS
Idaho8.com

Grosjean enrages Rahal with aggressive late-race contact

LEEDS, Ala. (AP) — The honeymoon is over for Romain Grosjean. If Barber Motorsports Park had hosted a boxing match, then Graham Rahal would have at least bloodied IndyCar’s darling. The two feuded after racing for seventh position in the final laps Sunday, and Rahal accused Grosjean of deliberately hitting him. Rahal also referenced Grosjean’s former career in Formula One and cautioned the shine was wearing off IndyCar’s most popular driver. Grosjean shrugged the incident off as hard racing.
LEEDS, AL
Idaho8.com

Kentucky Derby leads off Triple Crown without Bob Baffert

The Kentucky Derby leads off the first Triple Crown season in decades without the chance of Bob Baffert officially winning one or more of the three races. Baffert’s absence while suspended shadows over the race particularly because two horses he trained for a significant period of time are among the top contenders. Former assistant Tim Yakteen would get the credit if Taiba or Messier wins after taking over training duties. Taiba could become the first horse since 1883 to win the Derby with two or fewer previous starts. And Taiba’s jockey, Mike Smith, is looking to become the oldest jockey to win the Derby.
SPORTS
Idaho8.com

Chase Elliott wins at Dover to snap 26-race winless streak

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Chase Elliott snapped a 26-race winless streak when the 2020 NASCAR champion pulled away down the stretch to win the rain-delayed Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway. Elliott led the final 53 laps and won his 14th career Cup race. He made it another win for Hendrick Motorsports on the mile concrete track. Elliott followed teammate Alex Bowman’s checkered flag a year ago, and a Hendrick driver won for the 22nd time at Dover. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was second and had his first top-five finish of the season for JTG Daugherty Racing. Ross Chastain was third for Trackhouse Racing. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell finished fourth. The race was red-flagged Sunday with teammates Kyle Larson and Elliott sitting first and second.
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Sports#Dover Motor Speedway#Anti Asian#Ford#Chevrolets
AthlonSports.com

NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

The DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway marks the first and only trip to the one-mile oval for the NASCAR Cup Series this season. Dover, guaranteed two dates on the schedule for nearly 50 years, was reduced to one race starting in 2021 as the now-former track owners transferred its second date to newly-renovated Nashville Superspeedway.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Dover Race Results: May 2, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take the stage and conclude the race week in Dover, Delaware. It’s the DuraMax Drydene 400 on the 1-mile of Dover Motor Speedway. View Dover results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Dover Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race.
DOVER, DE
racer.com

Elliott triumphs in NASCAR's rain-delayed Dover race

Chase Elliott is winless in 2022 no more, prevailing on Monday in the rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway. Elliott led the final 53 laps after he was able to power by Ross Chastain on the bottom off the lap 348 restart. The Hendrick Motorsports driver had been battling Chastain for multiple laps before the caution, and the pair were side-by-side when the yellow flag flew. Chastain was deemed the leader, but Elliott wasted no time in doing away with him when the race restarted for the final time.
MOTORSPORTS
theScore

Chase Elliott wins DuraMAX Drydene 500 at Dover

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Chase Elliott snapped a 26-race winless streak when the 2020 NASCAR champion pulled away down the stretch to win the Cup Series race on Monday at Dover Motor Speedway. Elliott, who led the final 53 laps, won his 14th career Cup race and gave Hendrick...
DOVER, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

NASCAR Dover 2022 odds, start time, TV channel: Model's surprising DuraMAX Drydene 400 picks, top predictions

There is a plenty of anticipation ahead of the 2022 DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday. Last year's NASCAR at Dover race ended up being a monumental one, with Alex Bowman getting the checkered flag as four Hendrick Motorsports drivers placed 1-2-3-4. Hendricks will be well-represented yet again at "The Monster Mile," but victory is far from guaranteed. Chase Elliott, who placed third last year, is the only Hendrick team member with a win this season, making the playing field level heading into NASCAR at Dover 2022. The NASCAR Dover green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on FS1 (stream now on FuboTV).
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Denny Hamlin’s tire issue

While Denny Hamlin evaded severe punishment last week over his insensitive tweet about Kyle Larson, it appears that his team is going to receive a significant punishment this week. During Monday’s resumed DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover, a wheel came flying off Hamlin’s car as he pulled out of a...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy