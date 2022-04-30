Philips Hue deals today offer rare discounts, but they’re selling out fast

Are you on the lookout for good deals on Philips Hue bulbs? Amazon has a great sale going right now and you’re not going to find a better price on A19 bulbs. In fact, there are rare discounts today on several of the most popular Philips Hue smart lights in the world. That means now is the perfect time to get started on your Philips Hue setup, or to expand the current smart lighting in your home.

Philips Hue A19 Multicolor LED Smart Light Bulbs cost $50 apiece. Amazon offers single bulbs on sale from time to time, but there’s an even better deal you need to check out. After all, who buys just one Philips Hue bulb?

You can save even more by getting the Philips Hue A19 Multicolor Bulb 3-pack. It’s normally $135, but today it’s somehow on sale for $84.99. That’s about $28 per bulb, which is a solid discount compared to $50.

Philips Hue white bulbs are also on sale with a rare discount. And there are a few additional deals that you’ll want to take a look at, so we’ll cover them all right here.

Philips Hue deals for April 2022

One such opportunity is available right now on Amazon. There, you’ll find a few great deals on some of Philips Hue’s most popular smart lights.

Philips Hue color bulbs

The Philips Hue A19 Multicolor LED Smart Light Bulb is the single most popular bulb the company makes. Of course, it used to be quite pricey at an MSRP of $50 a pop.

Right now on Amazon, however, you can buy individual bulbs with a slight discount that could vanish at any moment. It’s a good price that matches Amazon’s lowest price this year for individual color bulbs.

Before you take advantage of that offer, however, there are more Philips Hue deals you should check out. After all, people typically want more than one bulb.

The best offer on Amazon right now is a deal on the Philips Hue A19 Multicolor Bulb 3-pack. This bundle typically sells for $135, but there’s a nice discount available today. That means you’ll pay $84.99 for the set, or about $28 per bulb.

Also, you can get next-generation Philips Hue smart bulbs for $49 each right now instead of $59. But that deal is only available if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

As we said, these bulbs retail for $59 each, so that’s a decent discount. They work with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, SmartThings, and pretty much anything else you can imagine.

Other deals are selling out fast

Both of the offers above are great for people who already have Philips Hue setups in their homes. But there is one other deal that is perfect for people who are just beginning to build out a Philips Hue setup.

The Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulbs with two white bulbs has a price discount that drops it to $43. That’s a great price since these bulbs almost never go on sale.

We’ve also included some more great Philips Hue deals that are running right now on Amazon.

