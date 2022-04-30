ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philips Hue deals today offer rare discounts, but they’re selling out fast

By Maren Estrada
 2 days ago
Are you on the lookout for good deals on Philips Hue bulbs? Amazon has a great sale going right now and you’re not going to find a better price on A19 bulbs. In fact, there are rare discounts today on several of the most popular Philips Hue smart lights in the world. That means now is the perfect time to get started on your Philips Hue setup, or to expand the current smart lighting in your home.

There is one important thing to note, however. Several of the deals we found over the past few weeks are already either sold out or ended. That means you’re almost certainly running out of time to save money with Amazon’s terrific Philips Hue deals.

Philips Hue A19 Multicolor LED Smart Light Bulbs cost $50 apiece. Amazon offers single bulbs on sale from time to time, but there’s an even better deal you need to check out. After all, who buys just one Philips Hue bulb?

You can save even more by getting the Philips Hue A19 Multicolor Bulb 3-pack. It’s normally $135, but today it’s somehow on sale for $84.99. That’s about $28 per bulb, which is a solid discount compared to $50.

Philips Hue white bulbs are also on sale with a rare discount. And there are a few additional deals that you’ll want to take a look at, so we’ll cover them all right here.

It’s important to note that several of the deals we found are on the verge of selling out. That means you’ll need to move quickly if you want to save.

Philips Hue deals for April 2022

There was a time not very long ago when Philips Hue LED deals were so easy to find. The company’s smart light bulbs would go on sale all the time at deep discounts.

There would be different Philips Hue deals available each week. Then, nearly every popular bulb in the company’s lineup would be discounted during big sales events.

More recently, however, things have changed. Incredibly, almost no Philips Hue deals were available at all during the Black Friday and Cyber Week sales ahead of the holidays last year.

Opportunities to save on Philips Hue bulbs are definitely quite rare right now. But they do exist and you have to make sure you take advantage when the chance to save some cash does arise.

One such opportunity is available right now on Amazon. There, you’ll find a few great deals on some of Philips Hue’s most popular smart lights.

Philips Hue color bulbs

The Philips Hue A19 Multicolor LED Smart Light Bulb is the single most popular bulb the company makes. Of course, it used to be quite pricey at an MSRP of $50 a pop.

Right now on Amazon, however, you can buy individual bulbs with a slight discount that could vanish at any moment. It’s a good price that matches Amazon’s lowest price this year for individual color bulbs.

Before you take advantage of that offer, however, there are more Philips Hue deals you should check out. After all, people typically want more than one bulb.

The best offer on Amazon right now is a deal on the Philips Hue A19 Multicolor Bulb 3-pack. This bundle typically sells for $135, but there’s a nice discount available today. That means you’ll pay $84.99 for the set, or about $28 per bulb.

If ever there was a time to expand the Philips Hue setup in your smart home, this is it. We’re not sure how long this deep discount will last, but we doubt it’ll be back anytime soon once it’s gone.

Also, you can get next-generation Philips Hue smart bulbs for $49 each right now instead of $59. But that deal is only available if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

As we said, these bulbs retail for $59 each, so that’s a decent discount. They work with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, SmartThings, and pretty much anything else you can imagine.

Other deals are selling out fast

In addition to the Philips Hue deals above, there are some other deals you should check out today. Just note that these deals are selling out fast. It could be now or never if you’re hoping to expand your Philips Hue smart lighting setup.

Both of the offers above are great for people who already have Philips Hue setups in their homes. But there is one other deal that is perfect for people who are just beginning to build out a Philips Hue setup.

The Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulbs with two white bulbs has a price discount that drops it to $43. That’s a great price since these bulbs almost never go on sale.

We’ve also included some more great Philips Hue deals that are running right now on Amazon.

Just remember, these are limited-time deals that could disappear at any time. Several of the deals we found earlier in the week are now gone or sold out. That means today could be your last chance to save.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

BGR.com

BGR.com

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

