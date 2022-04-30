ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers day 3 selections

By John Miller
NBC26
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY — On Saturday, day three of the NFL Draft began. With pick No.132 in the fourth round, the Packers first selection of Saturday, they chose Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs. He was named first-team all-Mountain West. He has the fourth-most receiving yards in the history of the University of...

