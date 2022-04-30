ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All lanes on I-670 WB reopen following crash

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

UPDATE: As of 3:50 p.m. all lanes of I-670 have reopened following the crash. There is still no word on what caused the crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — All lanes on I-670 westbound in downtown Columbus are closed due to a crash and debris in the road.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the closure at 1 p.m. Saturday with all lanes closed on I-670 West at I-71 North/South to SR-315 North because of the crash.

Based on traffic camera footage, it appears a truck is laying on its side on I-670 WB near Neil Ave.

Columbus Police and Fire appear to be on the scene.

NBC4 has contacted Columbus Police to confirm details on this crash.

Columbus Fire Chief Jeffrey Geitter said fire units cleared quickly and that a transport for injury is unlikely.

Follow our NBC4 traffic page for the latest updates on this incident.

