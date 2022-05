SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw firefighters responded to three structure fires in one day, including one at an old scrap metal plant. All the blazes are suspicious. The fire at the old Rifkin Scrap Iron & Metal site at 1445 N. Niagara St. was reported at 5:09 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, after someone spotted smoke coming from a building, said Saginaw Fire Chief Thomas Raines. The location is no longer active as a metal processor, Rifkin having relocated to 1011 N. Washington Ave., though several buildings there are used for storage, Raines said.

