Cleveland, TX

Robbery suspect killed

East Texas News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — A robbery suspect who stole a vehicle and led police on a chase through three East Texas counties was killed after being shot by Cleveland police officers. Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard said that the suspect, who was not identified pending notification of next of kin, went into Martin...

easttexasnews.com

