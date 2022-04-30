Robbery suspect killed

CLEVELAND — A robbery suspect who stole a vehicle and led police on a chase through three East Texas counties was killed after being shot by Cleveland police officers. Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard said that the suspect, who was not identified pending notification of next of kin, went into Martin...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Members of the “Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club” were sentenced to life in federal prison Thursday for kidnapping, torturing, and murdering a former club member, according to the Department of Justice.
Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
Morgan Daniel Barnhill is accused of beating and killing his Black neighbor, Etienne Murray, with a shovel and a pipe. Barnhill told the police he did it because he believed his victim to be a burglar breaking into his shed, but that story quickly fell apart.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal armed robbery at a Georgia gun range that left three members of a family dead last week.Jacob Christian Muse, of College Park, is charged with three counts of malice murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Friday. When Grantville officers arrived at the scene of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range on the night of April 8, they discovered the bodies of the gun range's owner, along with his wife and grandson. The victims were identified as Thomas Hawk, 75; Evelyn Hawk, 75; and...
A Houston woman who was the mastermind behind a vicious robbery in which one of her own employees was shot to death has been sentenced to life in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.
A thief who allegedly stole 435 head of cattle almost pulled off a heifer of a heist worth $1.5million dollars, until an investigation brought him down. The 71-year-old accused of the agricultural crime was arrested and charged on Wednesday after Northern Territory Police executed a search warrant on the man's property.
Disney, we’ve found your next stars for The Parent Trap!. Oh Florida, you can’t do things like other states. While Georgia, South Carolina, and others have organized gangs of car thieves swiping Dodge Hellcats and Mercedes, Gatorland does one better with twin brothers swiping multiple cars just days apart. This is truly a bizarre story which can only come from one place.
NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at approximately 2:11 AM, Natchez Police were issued a BOLO alert for a silver Lexus that was involved in an alleged kidnapping. According to witnesses, a female was allegedly forced into the vehicle by a male suspect after whispering to them to call police. As officers […]
An inmate at the county jail made a bizarre break-in report just before 3:30 pm. The man, who was arrested for the 36th time after police responded to a domestic violence report last weekend, told police that he was informed that a man and woman were breaking into his house. He provided the police with the name of the suspects.
