Alabama State

NATIONAL: Alabama Assistant Director of Corrections Goes Missing with Captial Murder Inmate

By Jeremy Newman
sciotopost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALABAMA – A manhunt is underway for a capital murder inmate and an assistant director of Corrections who was transporting the inmate. Authorities say Vicki White who is the Assistant Director of Corrections left the detention center Friday at 9:30 a.m. to transport Casey Cole White to the...

