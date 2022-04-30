ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Coast Guard calls off search for missing man

By Richard Cowen
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
The U.S. Coast Guard searched Delaware Bay for about four hours Saturday after the crewman of a Singapore cargo ship was reported missing. The search, conducted by sea and air, covered 87 square miles but was called off shortly...

NJ.com

NJ.com

