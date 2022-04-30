ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Franmil Reyes sitting for Cleveland on Saturday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland Guardians outfielder Franmil Reyes is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

numberfire.com

Detroit's Spencer Torkelson sitting on Sunday

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is not starting in Sunday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Torkelson will take a seat after Detroit announced Harold Castro as Sunday's first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 38 batted balls this season, Torkelson has recorded a 10.5% barrel rate and a .241...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

What Are the Colts Getting in Alec Pierce?

The Indianapolis Colts came into the draft with a need at receiver, and they took a swing at wideout Alec Pierce with the 53rd overall pick. Pierce -- who is 6-foot-3, 208 pounds -- was a key cog of a Cincinnati team that crashed the College Football Playoff last season. While he never had elite on-field production -- 52 catches, 884 yards and eight scores as a fourth-year senior -- Pierce tested extremely well at the combine. According to PlayerProfiler, he rates in at least the 90th percentile in 40-yard dash (4.41), speed score, burst score and catch radius.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Max Kepler sitting for Minnesota on Saturday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Kepler will move to the bench on Saturday with Gilberto Celestino starting in right field. Celestino will bat ninth versus left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Rays. numberFire's models project Celestino for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Chicago White Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels Sunday

LINE: Angels -114, White Sox -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Chicago has a 6-5 record at home and an 8-12 record overall. The White Sox are eighth in the AL with 19 total home runs, averaging one per game.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec named Boston's starting first baseman on Saturday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will man first base after Boston left Franchy Cordero on the bench against their division rivals. numberFire's models project Dalbec to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Dominic Smith handling designated hitting duties for Mets on Saturday

New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia Philies. Smith will make his fifth appearance at designated hitter after Robinson Cano was rested against their division rivals. numberFire's models project Smith to score 7.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Rays' Manuel Margot batting seventh on Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Margot will fill the designated hitter role on Saturday and bat seventh versus right-hander Chris Archer and the Twins. Brett Phillips moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Margot for 9.5 FanDuel...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Giants' Jason Krizan batting sixth on Friday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jason Krizan is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Washington Nationals. Krizan was called up from Triple-A on Friday and will start against Washington in left field. He will bat sixth versus right-hander Aaron Sanchez and Washington. Brandon Belt (COVID-19) has been placed on the injured list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Oakland's Stephen Piscotty batting fifth on Sunday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Piscotty will start in right field on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Triston McKenzie and the Guardians. Billy McKinney returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Piscotty for 7.9 FanDuel points on...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Shohei Ohtani batting fourth for Angels on Friday

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Ohtani will fill the designated hitter role on Friday and bat fourth versus right-hander Lucas Giolito and the White Sox. Jo Adell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Ohtani...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Aaron Judge batting second for New York on Sunday

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Judge will start in right field on Sunday and bat second versus right-hander Daniel Lynch and the Royals. Anthony Rizzo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Judge for 13.6 FanDuel...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Leury Garcia batting seventh for White Sox on Sunday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Garcia will start at second base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Angels. Jake Burger moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Garcia for 8.5 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Oakland's Jed Lowrie batting third on Sunday

Oakland Athletics infielder Jed Lowrie is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Lowrie will fill the designated hitter role on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Triston McKenzie and Cleveland. Cristian Pache moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lowrie for 10.3 FanDuel points on...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

3 Daily Fantasy NHL Stacks for Friday 4/29/22

In daily fantasy hockey, stacking is a key strategy in tournaments. We want to correlate our lineups with up to four players to maximize our upside -- if one player on a line is scoring goals, it's likely that his linemates are getting assists, as well. Ideally, we want players...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

J.D. Martinez batting fourth for Boston on Sunday

Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Martinez will fill the designated hitter role on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and the Orioles. Christian Arroyo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Martinez for 13.7 FanDuel...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Alex Verdugo sitting for Boston on Sunday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Verdugo will move to the bench on Sunday with Jaylin Davis starting in left field. Davis will bat ninth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Davis for 9.2...
BOSTON, MA

