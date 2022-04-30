ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State basketball lands commitment from transfer guard

By Andrew Olson
saturdaydownsouth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Jans’ Mississippi State program has landed a transfer guard. Eric Reed announced his pledge to the Bulldogs on Saturday. Reed was a First-Team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection for...

KTVZ

Calipari: Kentucky assistant Jai Lucas leaving for Duke

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari tweeted that assistant Jai Lucas is leaving the Wildcats to join the staff of first-year Duke coach Jon Scheyer. Duke hasn’t commented publicly on its assistant coach vacancy. But in a Friday post on Twitter, account, Calipari said that Lucas told him Thursday he was leaving for an unspecified “promotion” at another school. Told it was Duke, the Hall of Fame coach said Lucas expected him to be mad before expressing his support to do what’s best for his family. Lucas was a Kentucky assistant last season after arriving in August 2020 as recruiting coordinator.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

LSU 5-Star Efton Reid Makes His Transfer Decision

When former LSU five-star big man Efton Reid put his name in the transfer portal, he instantly skied to the top of many program’s boards. On Sunday, the gifted seven-footer announced his decision to leave the Tigers in favor of the Bulldogs. Reid is taking his talents to Gonzaga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan McAdoo enters transfer portal

The UNC Basketball program is losing another player to the transfer portal this offseason. On Saturday, walk-on guard/forward Ryan McAdoo entered the transfer portal as he looks to find a new home as a grad transfer. McAdoo was a preferred walk-on for the Tar Heels and is the son of former UNC standout and NBA Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo. McAdoo spent one season at Florida Gulf Coast before joining UNC for his final three. In 2021-22, McAdoo played in 7 games and averaged two minutes per game in his appearances as part of Blue Steel. North Carolina G/F Ryan McAdoo has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/wJBCXOZYpQ — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 30, 2022 McAdoo was on scholarship for the past two seasons for the Tar Heels but with the recruiting class coming in and the return of four of five starters, he would have had to stay as a walk-in instead. Now, he can find a new home and hopefully earn some more playing time. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: NBA Reveals Why Draymond Green Was Ejected

The Warriors were able to rally in a Game 1 thriller against the Grizzlies, despite a very questionable ejection of Draymond Green at the end of the first half. Green was saddled with a Flagrant 2 foul after fouling Memphis’ Brandon Clarke. As the Grizzlies forward went up for a lay-up, Green could be seen checking him before grabbing on his jersey as Clarke fell to the floor.
NBA
The Spun

Keyontae Johnson Is Transferring: College Basketball World Reacts

Florida men’s basketball forward Keyontae Johnson, who hasn’t played since December 2020, officially entered the NCAA transfer portal on Sunday. Johnson averaged 14.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore in 2019-20 and was named the preseason SEC Player of the Year before the following season. He was off to a strong star to his junior campaign before collapsing on the court during a game at Florida State on December 12, 2020.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Duke makes unusual hire from rival school

Jon Scheyer is already moving differently than his predecessor Coach K did. 247 Sports reported on Friday that Duke has hired Jai Lucas, an assistant coach for rival Kentucky, to fill the last spot on Scheyer’s bench. The report adds that it marks the first time the Blue Devils have hired outside of the “Duke family” since the 1990s.
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Breaking: Alabama Football Player Arrested On Sunday Night

A University of Alabama football player was reportedly arrested on Sunday. According to multiple reports, Alabama defensive back Elias Ricks, who transferred into the Crimson Tide program from LSU, was arrested in Mississippi. On3 had some details on the reported charges:. Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks was arrested in Laurel, Miss....
LAUREL, MS
Alt 101.7

Christopher Allen Goes Undrafted, Signs With Denver Broncos

Alabama edge linebacker Christopher Allen has gone undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft and will sign as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos . Allen was expected to have an opportunity to build his draft stock into at least an early day two selection, unfortunately, Allen sustained a foot injury while recording his first and only sack of the 2021 season against Miami in the season opener.
DENVER, CO
Opelika-Auburn News

LEE: An unacceptable weekend for Auburn football

That’s the word for it. Failure. That’s another. Auburn had only one player taken in the NFL Draft this weekend, the program’s lowest since the dog days after the 2012 season, and no one around Auburn should take this shortcoming lightly. Georgia had 15 players picked, a...
AUBURN, AL

