Cleveland, OH

Steven Kwan batting second for Cleveland on Saturday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game...

www.numberfire.com

MLB Trade Rumors

San Francisco Giants place Brandon Belt, Dominic Leone on COVID-19 list

The Giants announced a series of roster moves before Friday’s matchup with the Nationals. First baseman Brandon Belt and reliever Dominic Leone have each tested positive for COVID-19 and were placed on the injured list. Outfielders Jason Krizan and Ka’ai Tom and reliever Mauricio Llovera have each been selected onto the major league roster. Additionally, San Francisco released recently-claimed southpaw Darien Núñez.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Klay Thompson's Brother Called Up by San Diego Padres

Dodgers fans will have to reach back into their memory banks to recall outfielder Trayce Thompson playing for the Dodgers. The brother of Warriors star Klay Thompson was a hyper-athletic outfielder that made his Dodgers debut way back in 2016. LA acquired Trayce in December of 2015 in a three-team...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Luis Robert Returns to White Sox Lineup vs. Angels

Robert suffered the injury on April 21 in Cleveland. Running out a groundball in the eighth inning, he tweaked his groin and immediately exited the game. White Sox manager Tony La Russa initially hoped to get Robert back after a three-game absence, but that scenario did not come to fruition. Adam Engel, Adam Haseley, and AJ Pollock have filled in at centerfield during Luis Robert’s absence.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Andrew Vaughn sitting for White Sox on Saturday

Chicago White Sox infielder Andrew Vaughn is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vaughn will move to the bench on Saturday with A.J. Pollock starting in left field. Pollock will bat third versus left-hander Jose Suarez and the Angels. numberFire's models project Pollock...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Max Kepler sitting for Minnesota on Saturday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Kepler will move to the bench on Saturday with Gilberto Celestino starting in right field. Celestino will bat ninth versus left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Rays. numberFire's models project Celestino for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

What Are the Colts Getting in Alec Pierce?

The Indianapolis Colts came into the draft with a need at receiver, and they took a swing at wideout Alec Pierce with the 53rd overall pick. Pierce -- who is 6-foot-3, 208 pounds -- was a key cog of a Cincinnati team that crashed the College Football Playoff last season. While he never had elite on-field production -- 52 catches, 884 yards and eight scores as a fourth-year senior -- Pierce tested extremely well at the combine. According to PlayerProfiler, he rates in at least the 90th percentile in 40-yard dash (4.41), speed score, burst score and catch radius.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Chicago White Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels Sunday

LINE: Angels -114, White Sox -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Chicago has a 6-5 record at home and an 8-12 record overall. The White Sox are eighth in the AL with 19 total home runs, averaging one per game.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

A.J. Pollock batting third for White Sox on Saturday

Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Pollock will start in left field on Saturday and bat third versus left-hander Jose Suarez and the Angels. Andrew Vaughn moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Pollock for 9.9 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec named Boston's starting first baseman on Saturday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will man first base after Boston left Franchy Cordero on the bench against their division rivals. numberFire's models project Dalbec to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Giants' Jason Krizan batting sixth on Friday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jason Krizan is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Washington Nationals. Krizan was called up from Triple-A on Friday and will start against Washington in left field. He will bat sixth versus right-hander Aaron Sanchez and Washington. Brandon Belt (COVID-19) has been placed on the injured list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Oakland's Stephen Piscotty batting fifth on Sunday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Piscotty will start in right field on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Triston McKenzie and the Guardians. Billy McKinney returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Piscotty for 7.9 FanDuel points on...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Oakland's Jed Lowrie batting third on Sunday

Oakland Athletics infielder Jed Lowrie is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Lowrie will fill the designated hitter role on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Triston McKenzie and Cleveland. Cristian Pache moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lowrie for 10.3 FanDuel points on...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina sitting for Cardinals on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Molina will move to the bench on Sunday with Andrew Knizner catching for right-hander Jordan Hicks. Knizner will bat eighth versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. numberFire's models project Knizner for...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Leury Garcia batting seventh for White Sox on Sunday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Garcia will start at second base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Angels. Jake Burger moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Garcia for 8.5 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

J.D. Martinez batting fourth for Boston on Sunday

Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Martinez will fill the designated hitter role on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and the Orioles. Christian Arroyo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Martinez for 13.7 FanDuel...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Charlie Blackmon sitting for Colorado on Sunday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Blackmon will move to the bench on Sunday with Yonathan Daza starting in center field. Daza will bat seventh versus left-hander Reiver Sanmartin and the Reds. numberFire's models project Daza for 9.2...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

3 Daily Fantasy NHL Stacks for Friday 4/29/22

In daily fantasy hockey, stacking is a key strategy in tournaments. We want to correlate our lineups with up to four players to maximize our upside -- if one player on a line is scoring goals, it's likely that his linemates are getting assists, as well. Ideally, we want players...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Brett Phillips batting eighth for Tampa on Sunday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Phillips will start in center field on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Josh Winder and the Twins. Kevin Kiermaier moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Phillips for 10.0 FanDuel points...
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Tomas Nido catching for Mets on Sunday

New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Nido will catch for right-hander Max Scherzer on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zach Eflin and the Phillies. James McCann returns to the bench. Nido is batting 0.214 this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

