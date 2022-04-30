ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Wrong way driver killed in crash on I-71 South

By TJ Caudill
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=415kwh_0fPE48zL00

A woman was killed early Saturday morning after Cincinnati police said she drove the wrong way on I-71 and crashed into a semi-truck.

The crash happened around 2:25 a.m. at the 2.6 mile marker.

Cincinnati police said Shyanne Dale, 22, was driving a 2015 Kia Optima north on the southbound lanes of I-71 when she crashed into a semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Cincinnati police said.

A man in the passenger seat of the Kia suffered non-life threatening injuries, Cincinnati police said. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Cincinnati police said Dale was not wearing a seatbelt. The passenger of the Kia and the driver of the semi-truck were both wearing theirs.

According to Cincinnati police, speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but impairment has yet to be determined.

Cincinnati police is asking anyone with information about the crash to call Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 1-513-352-2514.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO Headlines and Local Stories

Comments / 7

Related
WDTN

2 dead, including infant, in six-vehicle crash on I-70 East

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have died, including an infant, in a six-vehicle crash Friday evening at I-70 East at West Jefferson that hospitalized multiple others. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a teenager rear-ended a car stopped in traffic, causing a chain reaction that led to six […]
WEST JEFFERSON, OH
WLWT 5

Wrong-way driver strikes police vehicle on I-71 overnight

CINCINNATI — A driver struck a Hamilton County deputy's vehicle while driving in the wrong direction overnight. After the driver struck the officer's vehicle, the driver continued driving the wrong way on I-71, according to officials. The driver has been taken into custody after officers caught up to the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Cincinnati, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Cincinnati#Kia Optima#Police#Traffic Accident
Fox 19

67-year-old motorcyclist killed in Clermont County crash

CLERMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WXIX) - A 67-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday in Clermont County’s Miami Township, according to police. Jerry Duncan was airlifted to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, shortly after the crash in front of Harky’s Motorsports on Ohio 28 shortly before 2 p.m., police say.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WLWT 5

Crash blocks multiple lanes along SB I-75 near Lincoln Heights

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — 1:55 p.m. The crash has been cleared and all lanes of travel are open. Police and crews are responding to a crash blocking both shoulders along southbound I-75 beyond Glendale Milford Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The middle lane of the interstate...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Car blocks lane along NB I-71/75 near Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — 11:05 a.m. The vehicle blocking the he right lane along northbound I-71/75 at Exit 192 toward 5th Street has been cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Authorities advise motorists to expect minor traffic delays in the area. 10:30 a.m. A disabled vehicle is blocking...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Route 128 in Hamilton shut down for several days due to crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ross Township police advised the public Sunday that a strip of Route 128 will be closed for multiple days. According to a Facebook post from the Ross Township Police Department, Route 128 between Smith Road and Brown’s Tree Service would be closed due to an accident.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after wrong-way crash on I-71

CINCINNATI — A woman is dead and another person is injured after a wrong way crash along I-71 Saturday, Cincinnati police said. According to officials, police responded to Interstate 71 South at the 2.6 mile marker to investigate a fatal accident around 2:25 a.m. Police say that 22-year-old Shyanne...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy